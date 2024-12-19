The Popular Hot Sauce That Belongs In Your Steak Sauce

While some folks claim that the best cuts of steak need no sauce or seasoning, sometimes it's nice to spice things up (literally). Steak sauce has long been one of the most popular pairings for a good streak, and while brands like A1 are popular, you can even make your own steak sauce at home with only four ingredients! However, if you're getting bored of the same old song and dance, it's time to consider adding something extra to your steak sauce.

Sriracha, a fermented chili sauce and one of the most underrated condiments for sandwiches, is a surprisingly delicious addition to any steak sauce, and it brings a much-needed dash of heat for spice lovers. Because most steak sauces are tangy and tart, they blend well with the flavors of sriracha, while the chili sauce brings a slightly sweet, vinegary spice with a hint of garlic that turns any steak dinner into a flavor bomb. Better yet, you can add as little or as much as you like to your steak sauce to get the perfect blend. Just make sure to start with a small amount and taste your mix frequently so the sriracha doesn't become overpowering. The key is for your steak sauce and sriracha to work in harmony, not against each other.

Although Huy Fong sriracha is one of the most well-known options, Sky Valley and Melinda's are good alternatives. Of course, you can also make your own sriracha, which gives you more control over its heat level and taste. Don't let the fermentation process scare you off; honestly, it's really easy and mostly hands-off.