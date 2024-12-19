The Popular Hot Sauce That Belongs In Your Steak Sauce
While some folks claim that the best cuts of steak need no sauce or seasoning, sometimes it's nice to spice things up (literally). Steak sauce has long been one of the most popular pairings for a good streak, and while brands like A1 are popular, you can even make your own steak sauce at home with only four ingredients! However, if you're getting bored of the same old song and dance, it's time to consider adding something extra to your steak sauce.
Sriracha, a fermented chili sauce and one of the most underrated condiments for sandwiches, is a surprisingly delicious addition to any steak sauce, and it brings a much-needed dash of heat for spice lovers. Because most steak sauces are tangy and tart, they blend well with the flavors of sriracha, while the chili sauce brings a slightly sweet, vinegary spice with a hint of garlic that turns any steak dinner into a flavor bomb. Better yet, you can add as little or as much as you like to your steak sauce to get the perfect blend. Just make sure to start with a small amount and taste your mix frequently so the sriracha doesn't become overpowering. The key is for your steak sauce and sriracha to work in harmony, not against each other.
Although Huy Fong sriracha is one of the most well-known options, Sky Valley and Melinda's are good alternatives. Of course, you can also make your own sriracha, which gives you more control over its heat level and taste. Don't let the fermentation process scare you off; honestly, it's really easy and mostly hands-off.
Other ways sriracha can take your steak to another level
One of the best things about sriracha is that it is incredibly versatile, and it can be used to complement steak in numerous ways. One of the most straightforward ways is to use it in a marinade, which allows the spice to permeate the meat. Alongside sriracha, you can add things like garlic, mirin, soy sauce, and ginger for even more flavor. Alternatively, sriracha and honey play very well together as a marinade, and the sweet heat they produce is second to none. These combinations also work well in stir-fries, where a little sriracha, soy sauce, and ginger can go a long way.
If you're a fan of steak sandwiches, sriracha can be combined with mayo to make a delicious spread. It can also be combined with crema as a topping for steak tacos. For a bit of tartness, you can even substitute crema for plain Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of lime juice. Don't be afraid to mix and match flavors when working with sriracha, because it really is a condiment that goes with almost anything.