Use This Satisfying Technique To Get The Most Flavor From Lemongrass

Lemongrass makes savory dishes sing and sweet treats sparkle. It's an herb that brings a bright zest to the table and one that should be in everyone's pantry, a versatile plant with a tough stalk and a powerful, citrusy flavor profile. Use it in soups and stews, stir-fries and noodle dishes. It's also at home in sweets like cakes, cookies, and pies and even a refreshing tea you can serve hot or iced. Lemongrass also makes a wonderful marinade for everything from steaks to chicken to seafood. It's a well-known staple in Southeast Asian cooking, brightening up dishes like crispy ginger-glazed tofu bowls, sweet and spicy sesame chicken, and Panang curry tomato bisque.

You can use lemongrass dried, raw, diced, or whole. But the best, most satisfying technique to get the most flavor from lemongrass is to use it raw and smash the stalk. That's right, smash the lemongrass stalk with a meat tenderizer or mallet. Crushing the stalk releases essential oils and aromatics, a burst of lemony zest that you'll smell right away. Add that freshly smashed lemongrass to your dishes for the most flavorful and uplifting lemony flavors.