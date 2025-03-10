The Spicy Condiment That Works Surprisingly Well On Ice Cream

Sriracha and ice cream. If you're like most sweet lovers, your first thought when you think of, say, an ice cream flavor, probably doesn't include a big helping of the spicy red stuff. But, done right, the sweet-and-spicy sriracha and ice cream combo may be just the thing to revitalize your taste buds as well as introduce you to recipes that straddle the line between dinner and dessert.

Let's get the big question out of the way. Most ice cream recipes that call for sriracha don't require you to drizzle a bunch of it over your ice cream as if it were chocolate syrup; though a sriracha and chocolate ganache is a thing — and a darn good one, too. Ditto for adding some of the red hot stuff to the strawberry or raspberry preserves you spoon over the top of a sundae.

This isn't to say that sriracha doesn't enter into the world of unexpected ice cream ingredients as actual sriracha-flavored ice cream. It does. But it's much more subtle than you might be inclined to think, given the circumstances. Usually, these sriracha-infused recipes only call for a tablespoon or two of sriracha, not cups and cups of it. The result is a sweet ice cream that has just enough of a spicy nip to make things very, very interesting.