The Secret To Olive Garden's Alfredo Sauce (And How To Copy It At Home)

The Olive Garden's Alfredo sauce is one of the great mysteries of casual dining. It's likely that many fans have imagined a pot of that famous secret recipe bubbling on a stovetop somewhere, locked in an Olive Garden test kitchen with more security than Fort Knox. But now, after decades of secrecy, the recipe is out, thanks to a report by Pop Sugar.

While fans know that the recipe contains cheese, cheese, and more cheese, they may not know that the Olive Garden's recipe contains half a cup of Parmesan, half a cup of Romano and equal amounts of heavy cream and milk — 1 ½ cups each, to be exact. The heavy cream is what makes the Olive Garden ​​Alfredo sauce stand out. And that has been the case since 1982, when the chain first opened in Orlando, Florida.

Other versions of Alfredo sauce keeps things simple with no cream. It's a very Parmesan-and-butter forward recipe. By comparison, some Italian versions may not have the tablespoon of minced garlic that gives Olive Garden's version its savory taste profile. Both the American and Italian versions include salt and butter, although the Olive Garden version only has three tablespoons of butter in comparison to other recipes that uses a whole stick, or half a cup. Finally, three tablespoons of flour thicken the fast casual restaurant's cheese sauce and a little pepper adds a bit more savoriness.

