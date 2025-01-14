The Brand Behind The Olive Garden Cheese Grater
Fans of Olive Garden aren't shy about their love for the endless breadsticks or never-ending pasta, but there is another item that seemingly everyone enjoys about the restaurant chain: the freshly grated parmesan cheese. Many dishes, including the menu's wide array of soups, come with an offering of tableside grated cheese, followed by the signature request to "say when." Customers can watch in delight as their dish is topped with cheese to their hearts' content.
One thing keen diners may have noticed is that the cheese graters at Olive Garden are all the same. Olive Garden uses graters from Swiss kitchenware brand Zyliss, which are designed to be handheld while also keeping the cheese nestled safely inside the grating cylinder. A handle on the side is turned to grate the cheese while a lever-style lid keeps it clasped firmly in place.
In addition to their ergonomic design, Zyliss graters are also known for their ease of use, safety, and relatively low price. All of these factors combined make it easy to see why Olive Garden is particularly invested in using these handy kitchen tools. After all, with so much cheese being grated for hungry customers, a durable grater is a non-negotiable necessity.
Get to know Zyliss and its Professional Cheese Grater
Olive Garden's grater has garnered so much attention that diners began asking where they could get one for themselves. Luckily, it's fairly simple. As a well-known kitchenware company (started by Karl Zysset, inventor of the garlic press) in business since 1951, Zyliss sells its products in many supermarkets and specialty kitchen stores. However, you can easily order a Zyliss Professional Cheese Grater online or even stop by your local Olive Garden and ask to purchase one right from the restaurant.
Not only does Olive Garden sell the graters, but the restaurant chain will even let you test drive one before taking it home. Several TikToks have gone viral discussing this service, leading to even more customers wanting to buy the grater for themselves. However, some people who have purchased it have noted it is best used for hard cheese specifically; soft cheeses are likely to become gummy or get stuck.
On the other hand, the Zyliss Professional Cheese Grater has proven useful for so much more than just grating Parmesan cheese. It's also ideal for grating baking chocolate or vegetables for cooking. Perhaps best of all, many customers have noted that the grater is easy to take apart and clean, and since it's is enclosed, there is no risk of accidentally slicing a finger open.