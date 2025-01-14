The Brand Behind The Olive Garden Cheese Grater

Fans of Olive Garden aren't shy about their love for the endless breadsticks or never-ending pasta, but there is another item that seemingly everyone enjoys about the restaurant chain: the freshly grated parmesan cheese. Many dishes, including the menu's wide array of soups, come with an offering of tableside grated cheese, followed by the signature request to "say when." Customers can watch in delight as their dish is topped with cheese to their hearts' content.

One thing keen diners may have noticed is that the cheese graters at Olive Garden are all the same. Olive Garden uses graters from Swiss kitchenware brand Zyliss, which are designed to be handheld while also keeping the cheese nestled safely inside the grating cylinder. A handle on the side is turned to grate the cheese while a lever-style lid keeps it clasped firmly in place.

In addition to their ergonomic design, Zyliss graters are also known for their ease of use, safety, and relatively low price. All of these factors combined make it easy to see why Olive Garden is particularly invested in using these handy kitchen tools. After all, with so much cheese being grated for hungry customers, a durable grater is a non-negotiable necessity.