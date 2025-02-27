Olive Garden Is Officially Joining The Delivery Service Game
Chicken Alfredo, eggplant Parmesan, and (for the most part) unlimited breadsticks at Olive Garden can warm you up on a cold night. The trouble is getting there. After a long day at work, you might be craving some food with Italian flavors, but can't stand to be in your uniform any longer — no way you're going back out in traffic. Thankfully, Olive Garden has a solution to this conundrum: a new and improved to-go delivery service for the dishes you'll want to order again and again.
Olive Garden Delivery is giving customers the chance to order entrees, lunch-sized dishes, or family meals to wherever is the most convenient. When 30-minute lunch breaks are the American norm, being able to order ahead of time can give you more time to unwind al desko. To place an order, visit the OliveGarden.com website or pull up the Olive Garden Italian Kitchen mobile app for iOS or Android.
What to expect from Olive Garden Delivery
Olive Garden is partnering with Uber to bring hot and ready food to your doorstep. Uber Direct allows customers to order directly from their chosen restaurant's website rather than having to hassle with the delivery apps. This platform also allows for a more symbiotic relationship between Uber's technology and Olive Garden's point-of-sale system. Unlike UberEats, Direct doesn't charge an additional commission fee, potentially saving Olive Garden a fair bit of money.
Before placing an order through this shiny new system, you'll want to make sure that your request is eligible for delivery. The Olive Garden you're ordering from must be within eight miles of your delivery destination. Orders for this delivery channel also can't exceed $350, but Olive Garden's catering service will be happy to fulfill large orders for special occasions. All these measures are in place to create an efficient workflow, putting that irresistible zuppa Toscana on your table faster.