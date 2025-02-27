Olive Garden Is Officially Joining The Delivery Service Game

Chicken Alfredo, eggplant Parmesan, and (for the most part) unlimited breadsticks at Olive Garden can warm you up on a cold night. The trouble is getting there. After a long day at work, you might be craving some food with Italian flavors, but can't stand to be in your uniform any longer — no way you're going back out in traffic. Thankfully, Olive Garden has a solution to this conundrum: a new and improved to-go delivery service for the dishes you'll want to order again and again.

Olive Garden Delivery is giving customers the chance to order entrees, lunch-sized dishes, or family meals to wherever is the most convenient. When 30-minute lunch breaks are the American norm, being able to order ahead of time can give you more time to unwind al desko. To place an order, visit the OliveGarden.com website or pull up the Olive Garden Italian Kitchen mobile app for iOS or Android.