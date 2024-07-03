What Is Calamari And What Part Of The Squid Is It?

If you've ever walked into a seafood restaurant and picked up a menu then you are no doubt familiar with calamari. This ubiquitous dish is found across America at sushi restaurants, Italian ristorantes, and divey fish-and-chips bars. Chewy, mildly briny, and usually fried or soaked in sauce, calamari is a staple food with a surprising history.

That said, while most foodies have at least tasted calamari, many people are out to sea (pun intended) when it comes to cooking it at home. Confusing matters more is the question of what calamari even refers to. The animal it comes from? The dish itself? Both? Add in the fact that most folks don't know where to find it at the grocery store or anywhere else, and you've got a triple threat. Et voilà, you're having chicken tonight.

The good news is, there are countless easy ways to prepare calamari at home. All you need is a start-to-finish guide to ensure you have the proper information. You'll quickly discover that it's a delicious and versatile food, easy to find, store, and prepare. From stews to curries, fried rings to fresh ceviche, calamari is here to impress your guests and please your palate. Don't wait any longer to learn more about it.

