14 Tasty Ways To Use Pistachio Butter

If you are tired of plain old peanut butter and want to incorporate rich pistachios into your cooking, using a paste made of these nutrient-rich nuts is a fantastic way to get some green goodness on your plate. Pistachios have a lot of healthy fats, plus antioxidants. Replacing other nut butters with this option can work to bring a new taste and health benefits to your diet. Pistachio butter is sometimes called pistachio paste, but you can make it from scratch following the same steps you would to make any homemade nut butter. Of course, don't be afraid to pick a jar up at the store if you want to keep things easy instead.

When adding this tasty green spread to your kitchen lineup, don't just stop at replacing peanut butter. Pistachio butter can also be whipped right into sweet treats like cake batter and ice cream or mixed into zesty pesto for a new twist on this flavorful spread. There are so many ways to use it that you might just find that this is your new secret ingredient in the kitchen.