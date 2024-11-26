Avoid One Mistake In Particular When Making Chocolate Truffles

You've probably seen plenty of popular cookie recipes featuring chunky chocolate chips and a healthy pinch of flaky sea salt. Salt has become the star of the dessert world. The mineral contributes more than a sparkling finish to homemade caramels, cookies, tarts, and brownies. Baking with the right amount of salt boosts flavor and balances sweetness. Salt is the reason you can't stop circling the chip bowl at the snack table, but salt also makes sweets taste sweeter. There's a reason caramel doesn't go anywhere without it.

Candy and confections can benefit from a little sprinkle of salt too. Don't make the mistake of skipping the salt next time you roll up a batch of chocolate truffles. Saltless sweets turn out bland and lackluster. Truffles are a French candy with a rich and satiny ganache center. To even out the dessert's dense, chocolatey flavor, incorporate a little salt during the preparation process. You can even finish off each truffle with a little bit of salt on top.