For A Perfectly Thick Smoothie, Just Add A Nut Butter

Smoothies are an ideal way to start the day. Whether it's a convenient grab and go option when you're on your way out the door, or enjoying a restorative beverage after a satisfying workout, you can pack not only sustaining nutrients into your glass but a whole lot of flavor, too.

That said, your smoothies may come up a bit on the thin side at times. Those made simply by combining fruit and vegetable juice and pulp with ice may be super delicious and refreshing, but can lack body and probably won't hold up as a meal substitute. If you find yourself hoping for something a little bit more substantial, fortunately there's an easy fix you may already have in your pantry — and that's nut butter.

At their most basic, nut butters are simply made by blending nuts, sometimes with water. They may have supplementary elements like salt or a sweetener, but no matter what, their naturally paste-like quality can do wonders for adding thickness to a smoothie — as well as a range of nutritional benefits, from protein and fiber to good fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals.