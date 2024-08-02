9 Desserts To Try When In Paris
When people think of Paris, their mind often turns to food — after the Eiffel Tower. Its status as one of the great gastronomic capitals of the world is undisputed, stemming from a long history of attention to detail when it comes to the cuisine, but also from the versatility it presents. While Parisian food has much to offer the savory palate, it's no less famous for the mouth-watering French cakes and pastries that adorn shop windows across the metropolis.
Paris is so well-known for its dedication to all things sweet that its repertoire has entered the general lexicon: Chocolate eclairs, mille-feuilles, and profiterole make an appearance on menus across the globe, and few cafes neglect to include a croissant as part of their breakfast offering. Still, while there is nothing wrong with a home-crafted crème brûlée or kitchen-wrought chocolate macarons, the temptation to try the "real deal" is an urge well worth indulging when visiting Paris.
Patisseries sporting impressive fare dot every corner of this sprawling capital, but knowing where to find the best of the best is a skill that takes time and effort to master. Thankfully, it is possible to pass on such knowledge. Here, then, is a list of some of the very best desserts in Paris compiled by a self-confessed sweet tooth who has visited the city more times than he can count.
Gâteau opéra at Dalloyau
The gâteau opéra, or opera cake, has long been something of a showstopper. It begins with layers of almond sponge — known as jaconde biscuit in France — soaked in espresso syrup. Each layer is then interspersed with buttercream and ganache, topped with a chocolate glaze, and served chilled.
French pastry chef Cyriaque Gavillon claims to have created the gâteau in 1955 as part of an experiment to design a way to experience an entire cake in a single bite. The layered approach he settled on reminded his wife of the interior of the Palais Garnier — the historic opera house situated in the heart of Paris, and the name caught on.
Gavillon's creation bore fruit while working at the legendary Dalloyau — a world-class patisserie that has been in the Dalloyou family's hands since the 17th century until Gavillon bought it out in 1949. Unsurprisingly, they still make the best opera cake to this day. Its version — that it self-labels as the original — features a timeless design and uses a 72% Venezuelan dark chocolate ganache that superbly complements the rich and delicate layers of coffee-soaked jaconde. You can get it as an individual slice or a full-sized cake.
Multiple locations
Macarons at Ladurée
As far as quintessential Parisian classics go, there are few things as instantly recognizable as a macaron and few places more intimately associated with them than Ladurée. The establishment itself dates back to the mid-19th century when Louis-Ernest Ladurée opened a bakery that changed direction after a devastating fire and became a pastry shop. The invention of the macaron came later, in 1930, when French pastry chef — and second cousin to Louis-Ernest — Pierre Desfontaines took two macaron shells and bound them together with a ganache. The result was the macaron we know and love today.
Today, Ladurée remains the gold standard of macrons. Though less experimental with flavors than rival patisserie Pierre Hermé – more on it later — Laudurée nevertheless impresses with the variety on offer. Roasted vanilla, coffee, and caramel flavors rub shoulders with fruitier variants such as orange blossom, lemon, and pineapple. More unique assortments include the tea and rose petal-infused Marie Antoinette, lychee-scented Isfahan, and dark-chocolate-coated raspberry.
Multiple locations
Mille-feuilles at Des Gâteaux et du Pain
The traditional mille-feuilles — which literally means 1,000 leaves in French — is another Parisian classic with an alluring history. Consisting of three layers of puff pastry layered with pastry cream and topped either with a dusting of sugar or frosting, it dates back centuries. The first ever mention of the mille-feuille dates to 1651, when chef François Pierre de la Verrane included it in his recipe book "Le Cuisinier François." The dessert remained a staple of French cuisine throughout the centuries.
Still, there is little question that the modern twist Ladurée alumni Claire Damon put on this otherwise super-traditional pastry stands out from the crowd. In her shop, named Des Gâteaux et du Pain, which translates to cakes and bread, her take on this French masterpiece elevates it to among the best the city has to offer.
The mille-feuille here features inverted puff pastry made with fresh butter and hints of caramel. It also contains whole milk cream infused with Madagascan vanilla pods that lend a light texture. Seasoned with fleur de sel, Damon's creation offers an unbelievably rich, flaky, and delicate experience that is hard to forget once sampled. Unfortunately, making puff pastry in-house is still something of a time-sink. Des Gâteaux et du Pain's mille-feuilles are only available on weekends.
Multiple locations
Chocolate éclair at Stohrer
Few establishments in Paris are held in as high a regard as Stohrer. Noted as the oldest patisserie in Paris, it was opened in 1730 by Nicolas Stohrer — inventor of the rum baba and pastry chef to King Louis XV. Today, some consider it to be the undisputed expert of the éclair.
Though the éclair – a long and thin confectionary made of choux pastry, filled with cream or custard, and dipped in a fondant icing that's typically chocolate – originates from Lyon, not Paris, it is still associated with all things Parisian today. You'd be hard-pressed to find a bakery in the City of Light that does not produce its own version. At Stohrer, the treat is available in three flavors: caramel, coffee, and, of course, chocolate. Stohrer's version provides everything you'd want in this dessert. The choux pastry is both light and crisp, with a definite bite to it.
The frosting corresponds to the chosen flavor and provides a hint of sweetness in addition to its aesthetic appeal. But the inside is what sets Stohrer's éclair apart from its competitors. Although vanilla pastry cream is a more common component of a Parisian éclair than not, Stohrer's have fillings that range from an intense coffee cream to a salted — and noticeably buttery — caramel and a chocolate cream made with a 64% cocoa mass chocolate.
Multiple locations
Raspberry and rose Bella Rosa at KL Pâtisserie
There are some Parisian delights that stand for decades, if not centuries, of tradition and expertise. Others are all about modernity. Indeed, Paris is as much noted for its forward-looking cuisine as it is for the traditions of the past. What Kl Pâtisserie's Bella Rosa lacks in seasonedness, it more than makes up for in taste.
Set up in 2017 by acclaimed pastry chef Kevin Lacote, KL Pâtisserie quickly made a name for itself as a premier destination for world-class desserts. Creations range from traditional flans and fruit-filled mille-feuilles to eclairs that rival — although perhaps do not surpass — Stohrer's. But it is its willingness to experiment with more modern designs that truly impresses. Its signature Bella Rosa consists of a light and fragrant rose mousse paired with an almond biscuit, lime, and raspberry confit.
Served with fresh, seasonal French raspberries, the dessert offers a refreshing alternative to some of the heavier French confectionary typical of the Parisian diet. The mousse provides subtle creaminess, while the tartness of the fruit — enhanced via a squeeze of lime — works well with the textured crunch of the almond biscuit. Although situated a little further than others on this list, its home base deep inside the Wagram district is noted for its fine architecture and community vibe, making this patisserie well worth a hop on the metro.
+33 1 45 71 64 84
78 Av. de Villiers, 75017 Paris, France
Ispahan croissant at Pierre Hermé
No trip to Paris is complete without sampling the croissants, and Pierre Hermé makes the best ones in the city; none comes close to it. That's to be expected of one of the most influential chefs of all time. Back in 2016, the Academy of the World's 50 Best Restaurants voted Pierre Hermé the best pastry chef in the world, while Vanity Fair declared him the fourth most influential French person.
Known colloquially as the Picasso of pastry, his culinary empire includes dozens of cafes scattered around Paris, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and elsewhere. Any one of his Parisian cafes deserves to take a spot as your all-time favorite eatery in Paris. While everything on the menu is a genuine delight, one dish manages to rise above the others somehow.
The ispahan flavor profile began life as a macaron variant, a dish Hermé perfected while working for none other than Ladurée. A subtle combination of three flavors — rose, raspberry, and lychee — introduces both sweetness and floral top notes that blend into a mouth-watering delight. Ispahan takes on a life of its own when paired with freshly baked croissants. The crunch of the buttery pastry gives way to an almond paste center lightly perfumed with a raspberry-lychee gelée that provides genuine mouth tingles. The croissant is also glazed with rose icing and decorated with freeze-dried raspberries.
Multiple locations
Crème brûlée at Bistrot des Tournelles
No list of fantastic Parisian desserts would be complete without a mention of crème brûlée. The dessert is available at dining establishments across the capital, and opinions are divided as to where the best one is made. However, shortly after Bistrot des Tournelles' opening in 2022, it received a Best Bistro accolade from the influential Le Fooding guide. People began to notice its take on the crème brûlée.
Iconic though it might be, a traditional crème brûlée is a relatively simple dish. It starts life as a typical custard dessert and is baked in a ramekin until it sets. Sugar is then sprinkled on top and caramelized using a blow torch, creating a hard shell that you must crack open with a spoon to get to the custard below.
Bistrot des Tournelles' version is served in a bowl rather than a ramekin, increasing the custard-to-sugar shell ratio in ways other establishments might want to take note of. The application of the finest Madagascan vanilla brings an irresistible fragrance and pairs well with the base's intense creaminess. The bistro can get quite busy at times, and you'll have to sit through the main course to get to the dessert, which shouldn't be too much of a challenge.
+33 1 57 40 99 96
6 Rue des Tournelles, 75004 Paris, France
Sorbet des parfums at Un Glace à Paris
Italy has its gelato, and France has its sorbet, and nowhere can you find a better selection of frozen delights in Paris than Un Glace à Paris. It routinely finds its way onto best in Paris lists when it comes to ice cream parlors.
The brainchild of famed glacier Emmanuel Ryon and Olivier Ménard — a former student of Pierre Hermé, the store opened in 2015 with an emphasis on using quality ingredients to create a superior finished product. While its ice cream remains some of the best in the world, with coffee and hazelnut flavors competing for attention with seasonal variants such as Colombian wild pollen, chestnut, and pumpkin, Un Glace à Paris is just as well-known for its incredibly bright and refreshing sorbets.
Quince, peach on the vine, Mirabelle plum, and pear with anise wood are just some of the offerings that rotate with the seasons. Meanwhile, green apple and buckwheat delight the palate, while cranberries mixed with goji berries and banana blended with caramel and lychee bring the creativity of Ryon and Ménard into focus with every bite. You can get a taste at either of its two stores — one in Montmartre and the other in Marais.
Multiple locations
Profiterole at Allard
Allard first opened its doors in 1932 and has proudly kept its status as an authentic gourmet bistro ever since. It serves traditional fare, with highlights such as snails in parsley butter rubbing shoulders with pâté en croûte sole meunière and, of course, profiteroles.
Although considered by most people to be a classic French pastry, profiteroles are actually of Italian origin. Consisting of a mountain of choux pastry, they are sometimes confused with cream puffs. The latter generally exclusively contain pastry cream, while profiteroles — in addition to being smaller than cream puffs — often find themselves filled with whipped cream, pastry cream, or ice cream and slathered in a rich chocolate or caramel sauce.
In Allard's case, the filling consists of a crème diplomate — a fantastic combination of a crème pâtissière and whipped cream. The sauce is made from 75% cocoa mass chocolate, and the whole thing is served with a vanilla ice cream made using three different types of vanilla.In 2022, Le Figaro included Allard's version in its list of the best profiteroles in Paris. Such accolades merely serve to highlight one overriding truth: The profiteroles at Allard are to die for.
+33 1 43 26 48 23
41 Rue Saint-André-des-Arts, Paris, 75006, France
Methodology
After two dozen or so years working as a travel writer, you pick up a thing or two. Finding the best places to eat in any city is rarely a matter of simple chance. Keeping your eyes and ears open plays a huge part. Over the course of many visits to Paris, I had the opportunity to sample all of the items on this list. Sometimes recommendations came from the wider zeitgeist; macrons at Ladurée are very much a thing to do in Paris, after all. On other occasions, friends freely imparted their local knowledge insisting — for example — that I simply had to try the sorbet at Un Glace à Paris.
Where possible, personal experience has been cross-referenced with wider recognition of the café or patisserie mentioned in the article. The profiterole at Allard's, to give another example, is certainly the best I have ever tried and, as noted above, Le Figaro very much agrees.