9 Desserts To Try When In Paris

When people think of Paris, their mind often turns to food — after the Eiffel Tower. Its status as one of the great gastronomic capitals of the world is undisputed, stemming from a long history of attention to detail when it comes to the cuisine, but also from the versatility it presents. While Parisian food has much to offer the savory palate, it's no less famous for the mouth-watering French cakes and pastries that adorn shop windows across the metropolis.

Advertisement

Paris is so well-known for its dedication to all things sweet that its repertoire has entered the general lexicon: Chocolate eclairs, mille-feuilles, and profiterole make an appearance on menus across the globe, and few cafes neglect to include a croissant as part of their breakfast offering. Still, while there is nothing wrong with a home-crafted crème brûlée or kitchen-wrought chocolate macarons, the temptation to try the "real deal" is an urge well worth indulging when visiting Paris.

Patisseries sporting impressive fare dot every corner of this sprawling capital, but knowing where to find the best of the best is a skill that takes time and effort to master. Thankfully, it is possible to pass on such knowledge. Here, then, is a list of some of the very best desserts in Paris compiled by a self-confessed sweet tooth who has visited the city more times than he can count.

Advertisement