Full Proof, Barrel Proof, And Cask Strength Bourbon: The Differences Explained

Whether you're an initiate, intermediate, or even an expert in the vast world of bourbons, it can sometimes be overwhelming just to browse the shelves in search of a bourbon that fits your palate. When picking through bourbons, and other whiskeys for that matter, it's easy to get inundated with terminology and lingo that essentially assumes that you know what it means. Every bourbon enthusiast has been there at some point, so today, let's make your search a bit easier and distinguish a few terms you're likely to encounter on your hunt. Specifically, let's figure out what the terms "full proof," "barrel proof," and "cask strength" actually mean.

Advertisement

First of all, it's wise to clarify that each of these terms relates to the "proof" of the spirit in question — a term with somewhat mystified origins that nowadays simply denotes the alcoholic strength of the liquor in question. Though different proofing measurements were once in use, the most common system nowadays is very simple: The proof of a spirit is a number equivalent to double the alcohol content. For example, bourbon can legally be no lower than 80-proof, which means it can't have any less than 40% ABV (alcohol by volume). If a spirit is 120-proof, it has 60% ABV, and so on. Now that you have a grasp of proofing, let's get into the jargon of the whiskey business.