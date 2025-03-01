What Is A Wheated Bourbon And How Does It Affect The Flavor Profile?

The wonderful thing about bourbon is that despite being a tightly defined category within the larger world of American whiskey, there is still plenty of room for creativity. By definition, bourbon must be made from a grain mash bill that is at least 51 percent corn. In general, there's also at least 5 percent malted barley to get things rolling during the fermentation process. That other 54 percent can be pretty much any grain, though it's usually some combination of wheat, rye, or more corn. And this is where so-called wheated bourbon comes in. In short, a wheated bourbon is one where wheat is the second most important grain in the mash bill.

It's likely if you've spent any time sipping bourbon (and avoided describing that bourbon as "smooth"), you've heard the term wheated whiskey. You've probably enjoyed a dram or two, even if you didn't realize it. The style has gained traction in the past decade or so, largely in the wake of the viral popularity of hard-to-score Pappy Van Winkle expressions. In fact, you can probably find dozens of articles titled along the lines of "Wheated Bourbons That Aren't Pappy Van Winkle."

But the fact is, lots of brands emphasize wheat in their bourbons, not only because it's popular at the moment, but because it adds a soft, complex sweetness to the whiskey, compared with the subtle nutty, buttery-sweet nature of corn, or the spice and heat that comes from a rye component.