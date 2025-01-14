The Cheeses You Should Avoid Buying For A Better Charcuterie Board

Who hasn't, nearing a party's end, seen their painstakingly prepared (and certainly not cheap) charcuterie board reduced to a weird, mangled mess? We're not sure what's worse; that, or noticing how all those expensive assembled ingredients have gone virtually untouched. It is a tale of two snacktacular failures. On the one hand, everybody wanted to take a stab at your cured meats (the actual charcuterie) and accompaniments, perhaps having to do so literally due to inadequate tools or unmanageable items. On the other, hardly anybody even tried! The trick is knowing what to buy to put on your charcuterie board to begin with.

For an average crowd with a median palate, you want to avoid any outliers. The meats are easy enough. Stick to the classics pâté, rillettes, prosciutto, and speck and nobody's complaining. Even if you have to ask the shop or deli personnel for recommendations, you probably won't go wrong. But the "cheese and" that often precedes "charcuterie" can be a little trickier for anyone other than dedicated fromagers. There's just too much variance between textures, aromas, and pungency, making this one of the few culinary occasions when sticking to the basics is your best bet. That means skipping any overly stinky or super strong-flavored cheeses.