Bourbon is as American as apple pie, perhaps even more so. The Kentucky-born type of whiskey has a dedicated following among spirit aficionados. It is beloved for its rich, complex, caramel taste and, like a glass of wine can tell the story of the grape's unique terroir. A bottle of bourbon carries its unique taste that often indicates its production and distillation process — and producing bourbon is a serious and strictly regulated business. One of the most essential requirements in the bourbon-making process is aging it in charred oak barrels. In fact, a bourbon can only be called a bourbon if it has been aged in a charred oak barrel. Otherwise, it does not qualify for the label — but why is this?

In terms of craft, charred oak barrels, or casks made with blackened wood, provide a film within the barrel that prevents any bitterness from raw oak seeping into the bourbon. The charring process caramelizes the wood within the barrels, imbuing the bourbon within with a warm, rich flavor that often evokes notes of caramel and vanilla. It makes a great addition to drinks such as a classic Old-Fashioned cocktail. The charring process also helps to balance out the sweetness with tannins that have a bitter taste. The use of oak, which has a robust structure and a resistance to decay, allows for prolonged aging periods. So, using treated oak allows for optimal aging and taste. As for the legal and historical reasoning behind this rule, it's a bit more complicated.