The Reason Bourbon Has To Be Aged In Charred Oak Barrels
Bourbon is as American as apple pie, perhaps even more so. The Kentucky-born type of whiskey has a dedicated following among spirit aficionados. It is beloved for its rich, complex, caramel taste and, like a glass of wine can tell the story of the grape's unique terroir. A bottle of bourbon carries its unique taste that often indicates its production and distillation process — and producing bourbon is a serious and strictly regulated business. One of the most essential requirements in the bourbon-making process is aging it in charred oak barrels. In fact, a bourbon can only be called a bourbon if it has been aged in a charred oak barrel. Otherwise, it does not qualify for the label — but why is this?
In terms of craft, charred oak barrels, or casks made with blackened wood, provide a film within the barrel that prevents any bitterness from raw oak seeping into the bourbon. The charring process caramelizes the wood within the barrels, imbuing the bourbon within with a warm, rich flavor that often evokes notes of caramel and vanilla. It makes a great addition to drinks such as a classic Old-Fashioned cocktail. The charring process also helps to balance out the sweetness with tannins that have a bitter taste. The use of oak, which has a robust structure and a resistance to decay, allows for prolonged aging periods. So, using treated oak allows for optimal aging and taste. As for the legal and historical reasoning behind this rule, it's a bit more complicated.
What makes a bourbon
There are many benefits to using charred barrels to age bourbon. But they don't explain why this method is required for bourbon making. For the answer to that inquiry, we'll have to travel back to 1938, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt's "New Deal" was coming into being. As a part of this wide-ranging initiative, the Federal Alcohol Administration Act was passed, which dictated that bourbon must be made in charred oak barrels made with white oak. Additionally, all barrels must be new and not reused in accordance with the law.
Many have speculated that lumber lobbyists heavily influenced these standards. The legislation was a response to the repeal of the 18th Amendment, or Prohibition, which prevented the sale and distribution of alcohol in the United States for more than ten years. During these years, alcohol production became much less standardized; the end product was much less safe in the legal gray area of moonshine. Therefore, re-legalizing alcohol brought with it a need for standardized practices in the making of spirits, wines, and beer. Regardless of the reasoning, the codification of bourbon production has resulted in a more consistent product. Essentially, there is some baseline of quality to be expected when a bottle is labeled as bourbon.