11 Important Signs You Need To Replace Your Oven

All the nooks and crannies in an oven make it the perfect trap for grease stains and food spills that, over time, can become uncleanable, resulting in smoking or odors. If it's past the point of no return, it's time to ditch the sponge and head to the kitchen appliance store for a sparkling clean, brand-new oven.

Typically, you should be cleaning your oven every two to three months, although sometimes you may forget about it and those stains can add up. While you may be tempted to turn on the self-cleaning option, you might want to stop yourself since some people claim that it actually can break your oven and it's better to clean it manually. In an interview with the New York Times, Christina Mucci, co-owner of Fifth Avenue Appliance Service, said that the first question their technicians ask when the client's oven is broken is if they used the self-cleaning option. In the interview, Mucci states, "[T]he heat, smoke, or moisture from a self-cleaning cycle can break the oven."

Now, you shouldn't be just tossing your oven to the curb if it's a bit dirty. There are tons of oven cleaning hacks you can try before resorting to the trash can, including using a razor to scrape off burnt food or steaming cleaning it to get rid of any excess residue. However, if you've got an old, dated oven that has decades of stains and blemishes, it might be time to say goodbye.