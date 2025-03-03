13 Best Stand Mixers, According To Reviews

The very best stand mixer, according to internet reviews, is the KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer. KitchenAid was founded with the specific goal to produce stand mixers, and though it has competition, it's still the most popular brand today. While the brand does make other kitchen appliances as well, the stand mixer is what it's known for.

The KitchenAid Artisan series has a slightly more powerful motor than the classic mixer, and also includes a pouring shield along with the flat beater, dough hook, and wire whisk. This model uses the brand's standard tilt-head design with 10 speeds and a 5-quart bowl with a handle for carrying. The brand also offers a value bundle option, which includes the flex edge beater, reducing the need to scrape down the sides of the bowl. A range of accessories are available for this model, like the food processor attachment, pasta cutter attachment, and ice cream maker bowl. There are so many things your KitchenAid can do with the right tools! The Artisan mixer comes in a rainbow of 22 colors, so it will fit whatever vibe you're going for.

Unsurprisingly, this mixer has rave reviews. Users love not just the color options, but the durability and usefulness of the product. While this mixer normally retails for $449.99, customers say it's worth the investment, as this is a product that will last you for years and years to come.