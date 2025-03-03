13 Best Stand Mixers, According To Reviews
When electric mixers were first introduced toward the end of the 1800s, they were game changers. Mixing by hand is tedious, time-consuming, and requires a lot of effort and energy, and electric mixers made things so much easier. One problem remained: These handheld mixers required the cook to, well, hold them, which still took up time that could be used gathering ingredients or tidying up. Thus, the stand mixer was born in 1908, invented by Herbert Johnson, an engineer for the Hobart Manufacturing Company. But which stand mixers are the best?
Hobart started marketing its stand mixers in 1919 under the brand KitchenAid, which ever since, has been practically synonymous with the appliance. In fact, if you look up "stand mixer" on Wikipedia, you'll find a picture of a KitchenAid mixer. While KitchenAid still dominates the stand mixer market today — and as you'll soon see, it has several entries on this list — it does have some competition. We dug deep into internet reviews to find out which stand mixers are the absolute best.
1. KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer
The very best stand mixer, according to internet reviews, is the KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer. KitchenAid was founded with the specific goal to produce stand mixers, and though it has competition, it's still the most popular brand today. While the brand does make other kitchen appliances as well, the stand mixer is what it's known for.
The KitchenAid Artisan series has a slightly more powerful motor than the classic mixer, and also includes a pouring shield along with the flat beater, dough hook, and wire whisk. This model uses the brand's standard tilt-head design with 10 speeds and a 5-quart bowl with a handle for carrying. The brand also offers a value bundle option, which includes the flex edge beater, reducing the need to scrape down the sides of the bowl. A range of accessories are available for this model, like the food processor attachment, pasta cutter attachment, and ice cream maker bowl. There are so many things your KitchenAid can do with the right tools! The Artisan mixer comes in a rainbow of 22 colors, so it will fit whatever vibe you're going for.
Unsurprisingly, this mixer has rave reviews. Users love not just the color options, but the durability and usefulness of the product. While this mixer normally retails for $449.99, customers say it's worth the investment, as this is a product that will last you for years and years to come.
2. KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer
The KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is the model we all know and love. With 10 speeds and 59-point planetary action, you'll be ready to take on whatever culinary project life throws your way. It comes with a flat beater, bread hook, and whisk, but with the wide range of attachments KitchenAid offers, your opportunities are nearly endless. This model is available in onyx black and white.
You're not going to find very many negative reviews for this mixer. Customers love that it's well-built, sturdy, and durable. They also appreciate the classic design and that the mixer is easy to use and works for a variety of cooking and baking needs. A couple of people mention wishing the bowl was a little bit bigger, but then, that's what the Artisan series is for. The classic is less expensive than the Artisan line, but still a little pricey; however, reviewers say it's completely worth the price tag.
3. Aucma stand mixer
Established in 1987, Aucma is a Chinese brand that manufactures a range of refrigeration and other household appliances. Its small kitchen appliances include an air fryer, a juicer, and a stand mixer. The specs are very similar to the KUCCU mixer, with a 660-watt motor, 6.5-quart bowl, and six speed settings.
The Aucma mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook, whisk, and splatter guard. It includes suction cups on the bottom to prevent slipping and shaking as the planetary action of the mixer reaches the entirety of the bowl to ensure each ingredient is evenly distributed in the mixture. This mixer comes in eight colors: black, almond cream (a soft white), blue, gray, red, royal blue, silver, and a green option with a white base.
Users love the way this mixer looks, with its sleek design and range of color options. They say it's a good value, as it's less expensive than KitchenAid and Cuisinart mixers. Reviewers also appreciate the wider bowl and that the mixer is lightweight and easy to clean. However, like the KUCCU mixer, a few aren't thrilled with the build quality, with a couple of users saying that parts broke after only a handful of uses.
4. KitchenAid Artisan mini 3.5 quart tilt-head stand mixer
The Artisan mini 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is perfect for those who love the look and function of a traditional KitchenAid, but want something on the smaller side. This mixer may be lighter, but it still has all the power of a typical KitchenAid and the longevity to match. It comes with a flat beater, coated dough hook, and wire whisk, and the stainless steel bowl has a handle for easy carrying. It's got 10-speed options and is compatible with a variety of other KitchenAid attachments. This model comes in imperial black, matte black, candy apple red, contour silver, empire red (slightly darker than candy apple), ice (a sort of Tiffany blue shade), and white.
Customers love that they have all the convenience of a standard KitchenAid in a smaller size. They say it's sturdy, works well, and blends ingredients perfectly. The few negative reviews have different complaints, one saying that their mixer wasn't turning on, another complaining that no splatter guard is available for this model. Overall though, users are happy with this compact option.
5. KUCCU 6-speed tilt-head stand mixer
KUCCU is a brand that has been primarily making stand mixers for 20 years. Its 6-speed stand mixer features a powerful 660-watt copper motor, and the planetary mixing action ensures the mixer fully incorporates all your ingredients, whether you're working on a lightweight whipped cream or dense, sticky bread dough. The machine base also includes silicone cups on the bottom to prevent slipping.
This mixer comes with a dough hook, flat beater, wire whisk, and pouring shield, as well as a small rubber spatula and egg separator, and the 6.5-quart capacity is larger than most other stand mixers on the market. The bowl has handles for easy carrying, and all accessories are dishwasher-safe. The KUCCU mixer is available in black, blue, red, and silver.
Customer reviews show that many like the appearance of the mixer and say it works well. The nonstick coating on the accessories is also highly convenient. Most say it's a good value for the price, as it's less than KitchenAid and Cuisinart mixers, but a few warn that you get what you pay for, saying the build quality feels very cheap, with complaints about functionality.
6. KitchenAid 7-quart bowl-lift stand mixer
The KitchenAid 7-quart bowl-lift stand mixer is sort of the opposite of the brand's mini stand mixer, in a way. While it still offers all of the typical KitchenAid features, like powerful mixing and durability, it's also much larger, designed to tackle whatever big jobs you throw at it, plus it offers an extra speed setting, for a total of 11.
Unlike the others on this list, this mixer doesn't have a tilt head, but instead, the bowls are specially made to fit onto the arms of the mixer. Then, you simply turn the handle to put the bowl as high or low as you want it. This design allows the mixer to provide twice the power, and it's a great option for professionals or those with large families. It comes with a double flex edge beater, flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk, and pouring shield. It's available in 11 colors: contour silver, blue velvet, candy apple red, cast iron black, empire red, feather pink, dried rose, milkshake (soft white), mineral water blue, pistachio, and white.
Reviewers are generally pretty pleased with this mixer, and most purchased it knowing exactly what they were getting into with the size. A few complained about the weight but acknowledged that in order for the mixer to be as large as it is and as sturdy, it needs to be a little heavy. A couple also mentioned that this mixer is louder than other options.
7. Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-quart stand mixer
Cuisinart is a company that specializes in high-quality kitchen and bakeware products for an affordable price. The brand was founded in the 1970s by MIT graduate Carl Sontheimer, and was the first American company to produce food processors. Today it makes a range of kitchen appliances, including coffee makers, air fryers, and, of course, stand mixers.
The Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-quart stand mixer offers a sleek design that houses a 500-watt motor and 12 speed settings, allowing users nuance in their mixing and baking. The mixer comes with the standard flat mixing paddle, dough hook, and whisk attachments, as well as a splash guard. Similar to KitchenAid, additional attachments, like a meat grinder, spiralizer, pasta roller, and frozen dessert maker are available as well. This mixer currently comes in 10 colors: robin's egg blue, pinot noir, silver lining, frosted blue (a sort of periwinkle), dove gray, white linen, blushing coral, onyx, poppy seed (a very dark gray), and ruby red.
Reviews for this mixer are generally positive. While the price is closer to that of a KitchenAid, it's still less expensive, and customers appreciate this. They say it's high-quality, simple to use, and easy to clean. There are a handful of negative reviews, with a few users saying they had trouble getting the machine to work properly.
8. Hamilton Beach electric stand mixer
Hamilton Beach is focused on designing affordable but quality small kitchen and household appliances. Based in Virginia, the company makes products like toasters, slow cookers, and as you may have guessed from its presence on this list, stand mixers. Hamilton Beach manufactures a few different models, including a 7-speed, 4-quart stand mixer.
While it has similar specifications as the first Hamilton Beach we mentioned, the overall look is quite different, with a more rounded appearance and handles on both the top of the mixer and the sides of the mixing bowl. This mixer includes a beater attachment, dough hook attachment, whisk attachment, and splatter guard. It's got rotating action to fully incorporate all ingredients, and the built-in handle makes it easy to move and store. It comes in black, aqua, blue, pink, red, silver, and white.
Although this mixer is slightly more expensive than the other two Hamilton Beach options, reviewers still say it's a great value that's sturdy and performs well. They also like that it's not as heavy as some stand mixers and is a good size for most countertops. A few reviewers say it's not as durable as other mixers they've used, but most acknowledge that it's still better than what they expected for the price.
9. SMEG 50's retro stand mixer
Headquartered in Northern Italy, SMEG is a home-appliance manufacturer that makes both large and small kitchen appliances. It has a variety of aesthetic lines, and if you've ever played a "Fallout" game and thought, "A nuclear apocalypse would suck, but I love these vintage vibes," the SMEG retro line might just be for you.
The collection includes the retro stand mixer, bringing back the bright colors and smooth, rounded lines so classic to the '50s. The mixer is built with planetary mixing action, which allows the beater to move around the bowl and fully incorporate all ingredients. The 800-watt motor and 10 speed options make it the perfect mixer for anything from a classic retro cookbook. This mixer comes in seven vintage shades: red, black, cream, pastel blue, pastel green, pastel pink, and silver.
While the price of the SMEG mixer is higher than even the fanciest of KitchenAids, reviewers say it's a great investment. They love how sturdy this machine is, and agree it's not only incredibly powerful but surprisingly quiet. And of course, many also love the adorable retro style and color options.
10. CEBORY 3-IN-1 electric stand mixer
CEBORY is a brand dedicated to making innovative, high-quality kitchen appliances. Its sleek electric stand mixer has one of the largest bowls on this list, at 6.5 quarts. It's made to be versatile and efficient, with a robust motor and easy-to-clean design.
This mixer comes with beater, dough hook, and whisk attachments as well as a splash guard. It offers 10 mixing speeds and comes in several color options: red, agave green, almond cream (a soft white), black, green, pink, and purple. It's got anti-slip suction cups on the bottom to keep it in place.
Customers are generally pretty happy with the CEBORY stand mixer, saying it's easy to use and fairly priced. They say that it's sturdy but still lightweight, and many appreciate the sleek design and multiple color options. There are only a few negative reviews, with some complaining that the mixer wobbles too much while making thicker doughs, and a few others mentioning they had a strange residue coming off of the attachments.
11. Hamilton Beach classic stand and hand mixer
Another entry from Hamilton Beach, though not the last, is the classic stand and hand mixer. This mixer is unique among all the others on this list because it works as both a standard hand mixer, or you can attach the hand mixer to a base to use it as a stand mixer.
The Shift + Stir lever allows you to move the bowl from side to side to ensure all ingredients are properly mixed, and six speed levels allow you to mix as fast or slow as you need. The mixer comes with a pair of beater attachments, a pair of hook attachments, and a whisk attachment. This model is available in black, aqua blue, red, and white.
Reviewers are big fans of the versatility of the stand and hand mixer as well as the low price tag. They also like that it's easy to use and lightweight. However, a few mentioned that the Shift + Stir feature doesn't work as well as they'd hoped, and some say the mixer doesn't feel very sturdy.
12. Kitchen in the box stand mixer
Kitchen in the box is a relatively new company with a modern story — the owner, Vincent, found a passion for baking during the COVID-19 pandemic but struggled to find a compact stand mixer designed for people living in a small apartment who bake just for themselves. He launched Kitchen in the box in 2021, providing the world with a lightweight, reliable, compact, and affordable stand mixer.
Today, the brand also sells a variety of other small kitchen appliances, but the 3.2-quart stand mixer is still its primary product. The petite mixer includes a splash guard, scraper, flat beater, dough hook, and whisk. It offers six speeds and is built with anti-slip feet on the bottom. This mixer is highly affordable and comes in a rainbow of colors: black, blue, green, pink, purple, purplish-red, red, reflex blue (a royal blue shade), white, and yellow.
The assorted colors are one of the things reviewers love best, as many appreciate the ability to match their mixer to their decor. Customers rave about the value, saying it performs well, is powerful, and is easy to use. While many prefer the small size, some say the mixing attachment takes up so much space in the bowl that they can't fit much else in there.
13. Hamilton Beach 7-speed stand mixer
Hamilton Beach makes its final appearance on this list with another 7-speed, 4-quart stand mixer. In addition to offering multiple speed settings, the mixer also provides thorough mixing and complete bowl coverage as the attachments rotate around the entire bowl. It comes with three standard attachments, a flat beater, dough hook, and whisk, as well as a removable splatter shield. This model comes in six colors: red, aqua blue, black, rose pink, silver, and white.
Most reviewers say that the Hamilton Beach mixer is a good value for its price — it's a fraction of the cost of KitchenAid mixers. However, some say that you get what you pay for, claiming it's not as durable as higher-cost options and it doesn't offer the complete coverage it claims it does. That being said, the majority of users seem pleased with their purchase, saying that it's easy to use, put together, and clean.
Methodology
I grew up using a KitchenAid mixer. My parents had one of the classic white ones for over 30 years before someone accidentally left the power cord on a hot burner. I got a Classic Plus model in college, and though I've had it for over a decade (how much over a decade, I'd rather not say) and it has since been discontinued, it still works like a champ. I knew going into this that there were other brands besides KitchenAid that made stand mixers, but I didn't know much about them.
To find the best mixers for this list, I looked at all the different mixers on the market today. However, to increase access for all readers, I stuck with options available to purchase on Amazon. I chose only options with reviews from multiple sites or more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon, and averaged ratings from those sites to find the best.