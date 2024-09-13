10 Oven Cleaning Hacks You Need To Try ASAP

Raise your hand if you love cleaning your oven. Anyone? Yeah, we didn't think so. The hard truth is it's a tedious, time-consuming, and uncomfortable slog. Even if you use a powerful spray-on cleaner, you'll have to endure hours of unpleasant fumes while you wait for it to do its job — only to then get on your knees, stick your head in the oven, and use up piles of towels to clean it out. And then there's the fun of removing and cleaning the racks, which are too large and unwieldy to fit into most kitchen sinks.

Compounding the misery is the fact that most of us don't clean our ovens as often as we should, which leads to them getting thoroughly encrusted in burnt-on gunk. This, of course, makes us dread cleaning our ovens even more, leading to more procrastination and even more oven gunk. But cleaning every part of our oven is still necessary, as baked-on residue can contaminate food, contribute to odors, and cause damage.

So while no one can make oven cleaning fun, there are ways to make it less painful. We've enlisted four cleaning professionals — Toby Schulz, CEO of Maid2Match; Stanley Chen, owner of BerryClean; Delah Gomasi, CEO of MaidForYou; and Ronnie Kendrick, founder of CompanyClean – to share their tips to make the job easier.

