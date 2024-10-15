Your Noisy Blender Is A Nuisance, But A Towel Can Help

We love the idea of starting the day with a fresh, healthy smoothie, but we definitely don't love the ear-piercing screech of a blender at the crack of dawn. Whether it's for a protein-packed smoothie or frozen margaritas later in the day, the loud roar of your blender is a minor disturbance, but it's one you can easily quell. All you need is a towel! Here's the science behind how it helps.

Blenders generate noise for two primary reasons: the high-speed motor and the vibrations caused by the spinning blades. These vibrations, which are necessary to break down solid foods, create sound waves that transfer into the countertop, amplifying the noise.

By placing a towel underneath the blender, you can dampen this vibration. The towel works as a sound absorber, acting as a barrier between the vibrating blender and the hard surface below. Sound absorption occurs because the towel's soft, porous material disperses the sound energy, converting it into a less noticeable form.

To use this trick, fold an everyday kitchen towel and place it under your blender before starting. Make sure the appliance remains stable on the towel. It's a quick and affordable way to make your blending routine less noisy while protecting your countertops from scratches.