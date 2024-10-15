Your Noisy Blender Is A Nuisance, But A Towel Can Help
We love the idea of starting the day with a fresh, healthy smoothie, but we definitely don't love the ear-piercing screech of a blender at the crack of dawn. Whether it's for a protein-packed smoothie or frozen margaritas later in the day, the loud roar of your blender is a minor disturbance, but it's one you can easily quell. All you need is a towel! Here's the science behind how it helps.
Blenders generate noise for two primary reasons: the high-speed motor and the vibrations caused by the spinning blades. These vibrations, which are necessary to break down solid foods, create sound waves that transfer into the countertop, amplifying the noise.
By placing a towel underneath the blender, you can dampen this vibration. The towel works as a sound absorber, acting as a barrier between the vibrating blender and the hard surface below. Sound absorption occurs because the towel's soft, porous material disperses the sound energy, converting it into a less noticeable form.
To use this trick, fold an everyday kitchen towel and place it under your blender before starting. Make sure the appliance remains stable on the towel. It's a quick and affordable way to make your blending routine less noisy while protecting your countertops from scratches.
Some blenders are quieter than others
If the towel trick doesn't quiet your blender enough, you might be in the market for a more permanent solution. However, a blender is truly an investment. When you're spending so much, you almost want to find a blender that cleans itself, or one that is silent altogether. Different types of blenders can vary greatly in how much noise they produce. We've found some that are at the happy medium of not too pricey, but not too loud.
Some pricier models, like those from Vevor, include sound shields or insulated motors that significantly reduce blending noise. If you're seeking top-tier performance without the commotion, these options are worth exploring.
On the other hand, personal blenders tend to be quieter simply due to their size. Since they're smaller and less powerful than larger models, they generate less noise. A personal blender like the Magic Bullet could be a great choice if you mostly make single-serving smoothies or shakes and want a quieter kitchen experience.
However, for those who need power without excessive noise, high-end, high-performance blenders like Vitamix are a strong option. While traditionally louder, some models are designed with quieter motors or specially shaped containers to reduce sound while maintaining their powerful blending capabilities. If you value peace and quiet, consider investing in a blender that's known for its noise control — paired with the towel trick, it'll make your blending experience much more peaceful.