When Should You Replace Your Microwave?

The microwave is one of the best modern-day kitchen appliances. Sure, it takes some heat for not always getting the texture an oven or stovetop can, and for occasionally causing food to explode, which is why you should never reheat things like whole hard-boiled eggs in the microwave. And yes, there are definitely limitations as to what you can safely warm in there, and what common things you should think twice before putting in the microwave. But when you need a meal in a pinch or want to keep your fast food warm for longer, it almost always has your back. If you love something, you might try to hang onto it for way past its shelf life — but there are a few ways to tell when it's time to give in and buy a new microwave.

The average microwave lasts between seven and eight years, but with proper care, you can get a full decade out of it. Just by using your senses, you can tell if your microwave is too old. Most importantly, if there are any sparks or the microwave smells like it's burning, then you need to replace it or get it fixed as soon as possible because it could be a potential fire hazard. But beyond something as obvious as a possible fire, there are more subtle signs — like noises, cold food, and improper door closure that mean it's time to level up with a new one.