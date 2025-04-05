The Vintage Kitchen Trend That Makes Morning Meals So Much Cozier
Food history is dotted with unusual ideas, from eccentric appetizers we can't believe existed to desserts that featured ketchup, of all things. However, there are some vintage trends worth remembering fondly, including the breakfast nook. During the early 20th century, breakfast nooks rose to popularity as a more compact and efficient alternative to dining rooms. Breakfast nooks typically consisted of a built-in bench with a table designed to fit neatly into the space with it. It helped fill otherwise underutilized spaces in homes and made for a cozy sitting area overall.
It isn't necessarily that breakfast nooks fell out of fashion entirely but more so that they evolved. Built-in benches have since been swapped out time and time again for other options, such as bar seating around kitchen islands or freestanding tables and chairs in small spaces. Generally speaking, tastes have changed and dining spaces have come to reflect that; some families are even opting to not have dining rooms at all anymore.
Making a breakfast nook today
In a modern world, breakfast nooks could still have a lot of appeal, especially in smaller homes such as apartments. Like the breakfast nooks of the 1920's, the chairs can match the tables with a coat of paint or colorful fabric cushions can be added to a bench for added vintage flair. With a little love and creativity, breakfast nooks could easily become the next vintage kitchen trend to make a comeback.
Building a modern breakfast nook can be as simple as taking a small, underutilized corner of your kitchen and adding a small table with a couple chairs. For a little extra seating, add a bench that is set flush to a wall to mimic the look and feel of a larger breakfast nook. If you already have a window seat in your home near the kitchen, building a breakfast nook is even easier; just add a small table and a couple additional chairs directly in front of the window seat. For the more emboldened, you can always custom build a bench for your breakfast nook. Many homemakers have accomplished this with plywood; measure the space you have and build a frame, which can then have drawers and cushions added to it. It definitely takes a lot more math and handiwork, but with the right expertise, a custom breakfast nook can really be worth investing in.