The Vintage Kitchen Trend That Makes Morning Meals So Much Cozier

In a modern world, breakfast nooks could still have a lot of appeal, especially in smaller homes such as apartments. Like the breakfast nooks of the 1920's, the chairs can match the tables with a coat of paint or colorful fabric cushions can be added to a bench for added vintage flair. With a little love and creativity, breakfast nooks could easily become the next vintage kitchen trend to make a comeback.

Building a modern breakfast nook can be as simple as taking a small, underutilized corner of your kitchen and adding a small table with a couple chairs. For a little extra seating, add a bench that is set flush to a wall to mimic the look and feel of a larger breakfast nook. If you already have a window seat in your home near the kitchen, building a breakfast nook is even easier; just add a small table and a couple additional chairs directly in front of the window seat. For the more emboldened, you can always custom build a bench for your breakfast nook. Many homemakers have accomplished this with plywood; measure the space you have and build a frame, which can then have drawers and cushions added to it. It definitely takes a lot more math and handiwork, but with the right expertise, a custom breakfast nook can really be worth investing in.