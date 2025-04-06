If you're a coffee lover, chances are you already have your go-to order. Maybe it's a straight-up black coffee, a foamy cappuccino, or something with an extra shot of espresso to kick-start your day. You probably also have favorites when it comes to coffee bean brands for all your brewing needs as well as specific roasts that you rely on when making coffee at home. But while routine is comforting, there's a whole world of coffee out there that goes beyond what you can grab from your local Starbucks or from the shelves of a grocery store.

Coffee is beloved around the world, and many cultures have created unique ways to enjoy it. Some incorporate interesting ingredients to give coffee an extra boost of flavor, while others use unconventional methods to source, brew, and serve it. Then there are coffee cocktails that add a boozy twist to the caffeine-laced drink. If you're ready to step outside your comfort zone, check out these 14 underrated coffee drinks from around the world that are worth trying. You never know — you may just find a new favorite way to enjoy your morning brew, afternoon pick-me-up, or after-dinner drink.