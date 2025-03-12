The Best Espresso Machines Money Can Buy, According To Reviews
Exorbitant coffee prices and a sea of laptop nomads sometimes take the magic out of café visits. Where does that leave espresso enthusiasts who like to sit and enjoy a latte without shelling out $10 for a single cup? Whether your local spot has become too hot to handle, inflation has caused you to rethink your spending habits, or you just want to live out your barista fantasies at home, investing in an espresso machine is the perfect solution. This roundup of espresso machines are the best that money can buy, and there's something for everyone! From the best commercial dupe to the best for less, we've scoured reviews, customer comments, and ratings to bring you the crème de la crème of home espresso machines.
But remember, pulling espresso is a beautiful expression of care and detail. Before diving into the list below, here are some basics to keep in mind. Freshly ground espresso beans are always best, so we highly recommend pairing your espresso with a grinder for top-quality results. Some of our selections also have built-in grinders for those who favor simplicity. Additionally, tamping is a must for good flavor, and 30 to 40 pounds is the ideal pressure. Use a scale to gauge and remember to tamp twice. Happy pulling!
Best commercial dupe: Breville Barista Express
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is $749.95 on Amazon (on sale from $549.95) and is as authentic as you can get to the barista experience at home. With 16 grind settings, a 15 bar Italian pump, and nine bar extraction pressure, this machine offers a perfect blend of precision and customization — with the help of your expert skills, of course!
This machine allows you to take full control for a hands-on, manual experience, ideal for those who crave an authentic touch. Customers rave about its consistency, quick heat-up time (just 30 seconds), and the well-written, thorough instructions that make setup and operation a breeze. On the other hand, many note how the water tank requires frequent refills due to the amount of water used by the machine. And while the built-in dosing settings are helpful, espresso connoisseurs still recommend using a scale.
As a commercial-grade espresso machine, the Barista Express requires regular maintenance to keep it performing at its best, including cleaning, purging, changing water filters, and descaling. Please note: The Barista Express has a single motor. This doesn't allow you to pull a shot and froth milk simultaneously, which could potentially add a bit more time to your coffee-making routine.
Best space saver: Gevi Compact
If you're worried about a bulky appliance taking up precious counter space in your kitchen, the Gevi Compact Espresso Machine is your perfect match. This small device costs $169.99 on Amazon (on sale from $129.99) and packs a punch with a slim-line design that's perfect for squeezing into tight spaces. This semi-automatic machine comes equipped with a 20 bar pump and pressure gauge. After you fill the water tank, add grounds to the filter, and tamp, you simply press the single or double cup button and the machine will do the rest. You can also heat your milk or turn your espresso into a specialty drink with the manual milk frother.
Many reviews applaud the value for the price, as most espresso machines come with a hefty price tag. The Gevi Compact pulls shots with wonderful flavor and rich, dark crema. The cup warming plate on top of the machine is also a huge hit. It's a nice addition, especially as the machine can take up to five minutes to warm up. Health-conscious customers, however, are not impressed with the plastic insert in the portafilter. Also, those with more espresso knowledge may find this machine a bit limiting when using bean grinds with espresso-grade coarseness.
Best splurge: Breville Barista Touch
At just under $1,000 on Amazon (on sale from $799.95), the Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine is the most expensive option on our list — but for good reason. The Barista Touch has a long list of supreme features, and with a simple touch screen, customization options, and a preprogrammed menu, you can make a barista quality drink in minutes. Heating up the machine also takes mere seconds due to the ThermaJet heating system, a revolution in the at-home espresso machine industry that notoriously produces machines that can take well over five minutes to get going.
This machine features nine bar extraction pressure for full-bodied coffee, along with an integrated conical burr grinder with dose control, low pressure pre-infusion, 30 grind settings, a hands-free milk wand with a temperature sensor ... the list goes on. Breville lavishes every convenience onto the Barista Touch. Customers find they no longer stop by their regular coffee shops, preferring to head home for their favorite cup. A well-made machine with highly reliable results, this is a superior choice if you are looking to invest in the best. Unfortunately, some did find that the wand can drip water onto the counter instead of the drip tray.
Best espresso on the go: Wacaco Nanopresso
The coffee world has come a long way with its espresso-making capabilities. Now, thanks to innovative companies like Wacaco, you can pull an espresso shot anywhere, even off grid. The Wacaco Nanopresso is the perfect traveling companion not only because it's lightweight and portable, but it's completely manual too, with no electricity or battery needed. This espresso maker truly is a must for frequent campers.
Now, you may be wondering exactly how this thing works. It's a three step process: Add your coffee grounds, pour hot water, and then press the piston button at the front to pull a shot into the detachable coffee cup. Of course, you must always tamp your grounds before pulling and Wacaco finds a hard tamp of finely ground coffee produces the best results. Travelers have become die-hard fans of this product, saying it's their trusty companion on the road. They love that you can fit everything you need into the unit, including a coffee filter and tamper. Remember, this will not make higher-cost, machine-grade espresso with lots of crema, but for a handheld, portable device that lists for $69.90 on Amazon, the Nanopresso certainly packs a punch.
Best for hobbyists: Casabrews CM5418™
Espresso is not just for aficionados. Dabbling in the art of espresso is a wonderful hobby, and thanks to the Casabrews CM5418™ Espresso Machine, making espresso is now an affordable hobby anyone can try. Hobbies are meant to be fun! Don't take it too seriously and enjoy the ups and downs as you explore all espresso has to offer.
The Casabrews CM5418™, which retails for $169.99 on Amazon, is semi-automatic, easy to use, and inexpensive. Features like a 20 bar pressure system give it a professional feel, while intuitive sensibilities make it suitable for any experience level. With stylish color choices, it is also a popular gift for family and friends. A clear manual is appreciated by one and all; however, the tamper tool can be a bit disappointing due to its mediocre material. The preprogrammed espresso shots bring an extra layer of automation to this machine, adding to the reasons why this is a suitable choice for hobbyists. And if you decide one day to take a step back and pursue another area of interest, you can easily store this unit away until the sweet siren song of espresso calls you back.
Best all-in-one: Ninja Luxe™ Café Series
Do you want to make espresso, drip coffee, and rapid cold brew all in one machine? Look no further than the Ninja Luxe™ Cafe Series Espresso Machine. Despite the $549.95 Amazon price tag, the Ninja Luxe Café is actually a steal. It's perfect for the individual whose favorite cup changes daily or for families with different preferences. An added bonus is that this machine is relatively hands-free thanks to automatic settings and a wand featuring Dual Froth System technology.
Let's get into the specifics: Two espresso shot options (double and quad), three drip coffee options (classic, rich, and over-ice) — yes, there is a difference between coffee and espresso – and two cold brew options (cold brew coffee and cold-pressed espresso) can all be achieved with this one machine. Additionally, you can choose between four milk froth settings. Customers praise the quality and high-end design, saying it pulls excellent shots and looks stylish while doing so. However, some found switching between the different brewing options to be counterintuitive. Ultimately, espresso from a coffee shop always tastes a bit different from homemade, but this high quality Ninja machine closes that gap.
Best for handcrafted espresso: Flair Classic Espresso Maker
Pull shots the traditional way with the completely manual Flair Classic with Pressure Kit Espresso Maker. This stainless steel and aluminum press is available for $229 on Amazon and helps you to pull the best espresso shots, while a pressure gauge kit gives instant feedback. A custom travel case is also included with purchase, making this machine portable too. For those who love the art form of crafting espresso, the simple lever press design of this machine is a wonderful choice.
Many espresso enthusiasts recommend getting a top quality grinder to pair with this machine, which is essential for quality espresso. Overall, however, this manual espresso maker proves that it's possible to make café-worthy espresso without a fancy machine. Flair's YouTube channel, filled with helpful tips, is also highly praised, as this machine does have a bit of a learning curve. Some encountered issues with inserting the portafilters and others didn't love the arm workout involved in pressing the lever to pull the shot. But keep in mind, that is what the Flair Classic Espresso Maker is all about — 100% handmade espresso.
Best for no hassle: Gevi Compact with Auto Milk Frother
Similar to the Gevi Compact Espresso Machine, the Gevi Compact Espresso Machine with Auto Milk Frother features a sleek, slim, and compact design. It is semi-automatic and it has a built-in pressure gauge. It also features a 20 bar pump and buttons to pull the espresso. What sets it apart from the former is a wand with automatic milk frothing capabilities, making it the best option for someone who values an easy, hands-off espresso maker for their specialty drinks.
It couldn't be easier to make a latte or cappuccino right at home. Simply insert the wand into the milk and let the auto frother do the rest. This wand is also capable of simply heating your milk or dispensing hot water if you prefer an Americano. Affordability is a key feature here, making the convenience of this hassle-free machine a steal at $169.99 on Amazon (on sale from $134.99). People really love how intuitive the wand is to use, saying it quickly produces foam. However, noise is considered to be an issue with this machine. If you are sensitive to louder sounds, this may not be the best option for you.
Best for milk frothing enthusiasts: Breville Barista Express Impress
Best loved by latte drinkers, the Breville Barista Express® Impress Espresso Machine blew all other espresso machines out of the water (or milk) when it came to frothing capabilities. From lattes to cappuccinos, you can make consistent microfoam with the powerful steam wand that boasts 360-degree rotation. You know the foam game is good when people start showing off their latte art. Customer review sections for this machine are little Instagram feeds, full of foamy leaves and hearts, proving this wand is the best of its kind. Some even found success frothing non-dairy milks, which is notoriously difficult.
The Express® Impress is listed for $899.95 on Amazon (on sale from $799.95) and it comes equipped with an impressive array of innovative features. The Impress™ Puck System uses intelligent technology to automatically adjust dosing and learns to autocorrect future doses. The machine also takes on the role of barista, tamping your grounds with a 7-degree twist and 22 pounds of pressure. There is a bit of a learning curve, but if you read the manual, use fresh grounds, and fine tune the process as you go, you are well on your way to café-level lattes right in your own kitchen.
Best for espresso pods: L'OR Barista System
For fans of Nespresso machines or those who find making espresso a little intimidating, the L'OR Barista Coffee and Espresso System is our pick for the best espresso pod machine. Silky smooth crema is guaranteed in every cup, and there are a variety of L'OR espresso pod flavors and roasts to choose from. The machine itself is also stylish and sleek, which is perfect if you plan to keep it out on the counter.
Praise is high for the L'OR Barista: Great tasting espresso and people think the selection of pod flavors is fantastic, with some noting how they've made a permanent switch from coffee to espresso pods. The price also ranges from as low as $164 to $240 on Amazon depending on the colorway or model. Many reviewers who use their machine daily say clean up is easy and that, overall, the machine is relatively low-maintenance. Some found the initial set up to be a bit tricky, but if you take the time to get things up and running, the L'OR Barista Coffee and Espresso is a great choice.
Best for less: De'Longhi Stilosa
There is an espresso machine for everyone on our list, even for those of you who may be thinking you can't afford one. The De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine, which is under $100 on Amazon, handles the basics of an espresso machine fairly well for the price. This means you can still enjoy an (insert drink of choice) on a budget!
The Stilosa is a manual with a 15 bar pump and milk frother. This is a do-it-yourself machine, with no extra bells and whistles to help you pull off that perfect crema. However, if you take the time to learn the basics, it can do the work of a $400 machine at a fraction of the price. Plus, you are in control. With time and confidence in your espresso skills, this machine becomes more versatile.
The sleek and modern design is well-liked by customers. It's a fairly quiet machine and the water tank can handle four to five rounds. Overall, people did have difficulty in pulling consistent shots. To help with this, many advise using the freshest grounds, which is the best way to ensure delicious espresso with the De'Longhi Stilosa.
Best looking: Philips Barista Brew
This gorgeous machine by Philips won the iF Design Award in 2024. For this reason, and many more, we have named the Barista Brew Semi-Automatic the best looking espresso machine. The Barista Brew costs just under $650 on Amazon, and the color alone, which they call Metal Cappuccino, is enough to make anyone swoon. It's also relatively compact and offers a slightly mid-century feel with its rounded corners and boxy silhouette.
In terms of features, espresso enthusiasts will love the 58mm portafilter and both single- and dual-walled filter baskets. Another reason this machine wins the spot for best looking is the anti-fingerprint metal housing, meaning its good looks will last even with frequent use. An additional feature is the Americano button, allowing you to easily turn your espresso into a well-loved favorite. Customers rave about its sleek and modern design, saying it adds to their overall kitchen décor. Some did experience problems with spray from the grinder, so a separate grinder may be preferable.
Best for serious learners: De'Longhi La Specialista Arte
For the learner who is committed to the craft, we suggest a machine that matches where you are now and can adjust to your future capabilities like the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine. This machine lists for $699.95 on Amazon (on sale from $499.99), but it will take you far thanks to a conical burr grinder with eight grind settings, four presets, 15 bar Italian pump, active temperature control technology, and a commercial-grade steam want.
Why we love it: According to reviews, this is a beginner-friendly machine and a great place to learn your preferred style of espresso. The Specialista Arte affords a decent amount of control to the user. This is great for those who like to dose with a scale or change temperature settings often, allowing you to customize the machine as you progress your skills. The milk frother also gets good reviews, as well as the breezy setup. However, some had issues with the built-in grinder, so remember to clean out excess grounds with a small brush after each use to prevent build-up.
Best all around: Breville Bambino Plus
Taking the spot for best all around, we have the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine, which retails for less than $500 on Amazon. At a mid-range price point and with the most consistent reviews overall, this machine is a dependable and balanced choice for everyday espresso drinkers. It's compact and features a hands-free steam wand, ThermoJet heating system, and third wave specialty coffee capabilities. You can also choose between five different stye options to complement your kitchen décor.
The Bambino Plus produces high-quality espresso you can count on, according to reviews. This is thanks to Breville's thoughtful design, which includes precise temperature control and optimal water pressure. User friendly and smart design were other remarks of praise lavished on the Bambino Plus. On the other hand, the steam wand is not as hands-free as folks would like and may take some getting use to.
Methodology
A mixture of professional barista experience and insight across multiple sites was used to formulate this curated list of best espresso machines. All contenders featured have a rating of at least four stars and no less than 100 reviews. We carefully read through pages of customer comments so you don't have to, relaying the general consensus of each machine in one easy-to-read recommendation list.