How To Make Creamy, Velvety Nitro Coffee In Your Own Kitchen

If you love Starbucks' iced coffee options, you may have tried the velvety nitro cold brew coffee. It's somehow creamy without any dairy, and doesn't have the normal bitterness and acidity of regular coffee. Nitro coffee is an incredible concept, but it's expensive – a Grande costs a little over $6. A coffee budget of $180 each month to get our daily nitro cold brew fix would be nice, but that's not realistic for most of us. Instead, you can make it at home for a fraction of the price once you invest in the right equipment.

So, what exactly is nitro coffee? Much like nitro-brewed beer, this specialty coffee is made by injecting it with nitrogen gas. More specifically, the cold brew coffee is stored in a keg similar to beer, where it is infused with nitrogen bubbles. The keg has a pressurized spout, so when the beer is served, it comes out frothy, making it look like a proper doppelgänger for freshly poured dark and creamy stout beer, like a Guinness.

To make nitro coffee at home, you can start be either buying cold brew from the store or making your own at home. You'll just need to be careful to avoid making classic cold brew mistakes. For instance, nitro coffee is known for being smooth, silky, and not bitter, so be sure to avoid over steeping the brew if making it yourself. From there it's just a matter of buying the right equipment to infuse this drink with plenty of nitrogen.