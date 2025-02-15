How To Make Creamy, Velvety Nitro Coffee In Your Own Kitchen
If you love Starbucks' iced coffee options, you may have tried the velvety nitro cold brew coffee. It's somehow creamy without any dairy, and doesn't have the normal bitterness and acidity of regular coffee. Nitro coffee is an incredible concept, but it's expensive – a Grande costs a little over $6. A coffee budget of $180 each month to get our daily nitro cold brew fix would be nice, but that's not realistic for most of us. Instead, you can make it at home for a fraction of the price once you invest in the right equipment.
So, what exactly is nitro coffee? Much like nitro-brewed beer, this specialty coffee is made by injecting it with nitrogen gas. More specifically, the cold brew coffee is stored in a keg similar to beer, where it is infused with nitrogen bubbles. The keg has a pressurized spout, so when the beer is served, it comes out frothy, making it look like a proper doppelgänger for freshly poured dark and creamy stout beer, like a Guinness.
To make nitro coffee at home, you can start be either buying cold brew from the store or making your own at home. You'll just need to be careful to avoid making classic cold brew mistakes. For instance, nitro coffee is known for being smooth, silky, and not bitter, so be sure to avoid over steeping the brew if making it yourself. From there it's just a matter of buying the right equipment to infuse this drink with plenty of nitrogen.
Equipment needed to make DIY nitro coffee
Special equipment is needed to infuse the nitrogen bubbles, the most affordable of which is a whipped cream dispenser, which can be purchased for around $35 on Amazon. Often, you'll also have to purchase the nitrogen cartridges separately, which cost around $10 to $19 for 10 cartridges. Important note: There are two types of nitrogen cartridges. Nitrous oxide (N2O) cartridges are best for whipped cream, while pure nitrogen (N2) cartridges are better for nitro coffee to create the tiny bubbles and velvety texture.
Add the cold brew to the dispenser, and then load a nitrogen cartridge. The whipped cream dispenser should be shaken for about 30 seconds to distribute the nitrogen, and then it is ready to serve. Nitrogen coffee is best served and drank fresh, right after adding to the dispenser. The cartridge will need to be changed after every fill. An average-sized whipped cream dispenser holds about 500 ml, which is about two servings of cold brew. Not including the initial cost of the dispenser or coffee, this would equate to $0.50 to $1.00 per coffee serving for the addition of nitro.
If you find yourself making nitro coffee all the time, it may make sense to invest in a more professional setup. There's a similar setup that doesn't require single-use cartridges, but instead involves a rechargeable nitrogen dispenser for $399. On the more affordable side is a mini nitro keg for a little over $100, though this option does require the purchase of nitrogen cartridges.