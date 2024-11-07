Kopi Luwak Proves Even A 'Crappy' Cup Of Coffee Can Taste Good

Coffee processing techniques result in a wide variety of flavors. Whether your beans are washed, semi-washed, or natural, you'll be able to distinguish qualities of acidity, body, and sweetness. However, there are some more unusual styles of processing, too — like the unique kopi luwak, which involves an animal as part of the method of production.

Kopi luwak consists of coffee cherries eaten by a civet (a small mammal), subsequently defecated, then collected, dried, and roasted. With a route through the gastro-intestinal system of a small mammal, you'd wager that the coffee tastes a bit crappy, rather than assigning it aromatic and floral notes. However, it's actually one of the world's most coveted (and expensive) cups, with a complex flavor of earthy, citrusy, and smooth tasting notes.

Found across South and Southeast Asia, the practice is most strongly intertwined with Indonesia, specifically the island of Java. It arose as an accidental discovery, after Dutch colonizers forbade locals from consuming their own coffee harvest. To work around the unjust prohibition, farmers sampled the coffee beans that had passed through civets, and discovered an unusually aromatic result. And so initiated the strange popularity of kopi luwak, which now sells for steep prices of several hundred dollars a pound.