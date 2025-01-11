Where In The World You'll Find Reindeer Cheese In Your Coffee

Scandinavians love their coffee. In fact, when it comes to which countries consume the most coffee, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, come in second, third, and fourth, behind only the Netherlands. So, it's no surprise then that they would want to get creative with their cups of joe. But an ordinary pumpkin spice latte would hardly do the trick. Instead, Scandinavians enhance their favorite brew with a regional specialty — reindeer cheese — for a beverage they call kaffeost. It's one way to give your coffee a little extra chew.

Kaffeost, or coffee cheese in Swedish, is made by placing reindeer cheese at the bottom of a cup. The coffee is than poured or dripped over the cheese. After the cheese softens, drinkers either spoon the cheese up while drinking the coffee, or save it as a creamy delicious way to finish the cup. The mug used for kaffeost is special, too: a burled hand-carved birchwood cup called a guksi in Swedish.

Reindeer cheese is a type of cheese that's usually made from, no surprise, reindeer milk. Also called bread cheese, juustoleipä, or leipäjuusto, the cheese has been described as being similar to halloumi (not to be confused with paneer), a Middle Eastern cheese with a smooth, rubbery, or squeaky texture. Similar cheese is made in the United States but with goat or cow milk. The process involves curdling the milk, baking, and drying it. The texture allows it to be eaten like bread that can be slathered with jam, and the cheese can last for a year or so.