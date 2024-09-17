Underrated Liquors To Splash In Your Cup Of Coffee
Taking the first sip of hot coffee in the morning is a joy that is hard to match, the warmth spreading from your tastebuds to your whole body, helping to coax you into starting a new day. Later in the day, however, the same cup of joe can feel a bit lacking, and adding a splash of something interesting may help make it more inspiring.
Adding liquor to coffee is not a new concept, and the popularity of Irish coffee is testament to how well it works. However, there are countless other liquors out there besides whiskey that can add an intriguing element to your coffee, and they are just waiting to be explored.
To help you navigate the world of coffee cocktails, I spoke to Lisa Belczyk, beverage manager at Lucky Sign Spirits, who has shared her favorite liquors to add to coffee and how to use them to craft delicious, creative drinks. From fruity liqueurs to bold spirits, these liquors will transform your usual coffee into a delectable grown-up treat.
Grappa
If you want to add a deliciously bold kick to your coffee, try adding a splash of grappa to it. Grappa is an Italian spirit similar to brandy that is made from the leftover grapes during winemaking — namely the skins, seeds, and pulp. It may not be the first spirit you would think of adding to your coffee, but Lisa Belczyk thinks they make a wonderful pairing. "A traditional Italian serve of 'caffè corretto' is simply a shot of espresso combined with a splash (or equal portion) of grappa. The beautiful floral notes of the lightly sweet grappa complement the bitter aromatics of the coffee."
With a liquor as gutsy as grappa to contend with, you will need to choose a coffee that can compete with its strong flavor. "A dark roast with its robust nutty and chocolatey notes pair well to the grape and floral flavors of the grappa," says Belczyk.
Balancing the grappa with a dark roast should create a delicious combination, but if you feel the need to mellow it further, a little cream or sugar should do the trick. If you want to transform this delicious drink into a sweet dessert instead, turn it into an affogato correto instead, by pouring the espresso and some warmed grappa over a scoop of high-quality vanilla gelato — is there any better way to finish off a meal?
Sambuca
If grappa seems a little too punchy, you may want to make a toned-down version of caffe corretto with sambuca instead. Commonly served alongside a freshly brewed espresso in Italy, Sambuca is a digestif, meaning it is served after the meal to help your digestive system deal with the food, though the science behind it is not exactly conclusive. Still, who are we to argue with a long-standing tradition, and the thought of a delicious aniseed coffee cocktail is extremely tempting.
Lisa Belczyk is a fan of using sambuca as a grappa alternative. "The caffè corretto can also be served with an anise-flavored spirit, such as sambuca, which lends its warm and spicy licorice notes to the coffee," she says. The sweet, herbal notes from the sambuca form a nice balance with the bitterness of the coffee, meaning that neither one overpowers the other. A dark roast will be the best partner for the licorice, holding its own against the liqueur.
To keep with authentic tradition, you can serve a few coffee beans in the drink too. The Italians serve anywhere from one to seven beans in Sambuca, the latter in honor of the seven hills of Rome. However, three beans is classic, representing health, happiness, and prosperity. Encourage your guests to leave the beans in the glass as they drink their coffee cocktail, that way, they can enjoy eating them once they have finished drinking.
Amaro
Time to venture into a lesser known world of Italian liquors, where we find one of Lisa Belczyk's favorite coffee additions. Amaro — or amari when plural — is a category of herbal liqueurs made from spices, citrus, and various herbs. They vary widely in alcohol content, and have bold, interesting notes that elevate your coffee.
"There are several subcategories of amari, which refer to the botanical profiles they contain, and many of them have complementary flavors to coffee," explains Belczyk. "Like the caffè corretto, a splash of amaro in a coffee will create a simple two-ingredient beverage that is lightly sweetened and bursting with flavor."
The wide variety of amari flavors means you can tailor your coffee easily to suit your preferences. From fernet, which has an almost-medicinal flavor, to the caramel notes of Averna, there is sure to be a flavor that appeals to your palate. If in doubt, opt for one specific amaro that is specifically designed for coffee. "A good place to start is by adding a bit of Caffè Amaro to a cup of coffee — this particular amaro was co-created with a coffee roaster and its botanical profile was designed to be exceptionally paired with coffee," says Belczyk.
Licor 43
If you like your coffee on the sweet side, you will likely love this next suggestion from Lisa Belczyk. "Licor 43, a Spanish botanical vanilla liqueur, is another terrific pairing with coffee," she says. "Licor 43 has been growing in popularity of late, as it's trendy to drink with coffee in Mexico and beyond as a post-dinner dessert cocktail, a modern expression of the 'carajillo.'"
The original carajillo was a Spanish version of an Irish whiskey, made from coffee and either rum or brandy. This modern upgrade with Licor 43 adds a citrus twist to this classic, and is a wonderful way to round off a good meal. With both bitter and sweet notes, it is a balanced drink that goes down easily.
To make an even more indulgent cocktail treat, create a Spanish Coffee by adding some delicious whipped cream into the mix. The cream will create a wonderful texture on top of the drink, and add more sweetness to balance the bitter notes from the coffee, meaning it could be served as a dessert in itself. Sprinkle cocoa powder over the top to bring out the chocolatey notes of the coffee and enhance the presentation.
Rum
Rum cocktails may have you dreaming of the Caribbean, but they can take on a different personality if you involve coffee. The smoothness of the rum complements the rich, dark flavor of the coffee to create a drink that is warming and elegant. The variety of rum flavors means you can customize this particular coffee cocktail to suit your palate or your mood.
While dark rum is the obvious choice to match the robust coffee flavor, spiced rum can add an interesting, slightly lighter note to the cocktail. The spiced rum will already have delightful hints of citrus, vanilla, and cinnamon running through it, which you can enhance by adding ingredients from your pantry. This will create a surprising and mouth watering drink that will definitely impress the guests at your next dinner party. It would be the perfect companion to a rich, chocolate based dessert, such as a dark chocolate mousse, or lava cake. You could even pair it with a tiramisu for the ultimate boozy coffee treat!
Tequila
Tequila and coffee may not be a pairing that you would have ever considered, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a go. Lisa Belczyk points out that all sorts of new variations of classic cocktails are popular now, including tequila-based espresso martinis, so don't be scared to experiment with flavors you enjoy from other drinks.
"Because coffee and spirits have such distinct and robust aromatics, combining them is a fun way to explore flavor profiles and define one's own personal tastes," she suggests. "Start by adding a splash of ... spirits to your favorite cup of coffee and see what you like about the pairing."
In the case of tequila, there is plenty to like. A Mexican Coffee made with a cup of dark roast, a shot of tequila and perhaps some coffee liqueur will be a party for the senses, with rich and smoky notes dancing on your palate. If the thought of this is overstimulating, you can always add a spoonful of sugar and some whipped cream on top, to create a mellower version that will still thrill your taste buds.
Vodka
Vodka and coffee may not strike you as a classic pairing, but in fact, the spirit's neutral flavor works well and allows for a variety of options. The espresso martini, first invented in the 1980s, celebrates this pairing in its most simple form, and the drink is making a well-deserved comeback.
With freshly roasted coffee and a shot of vodka as the stars of this drink — with a touch of sugar syrup to mellow it if you need it — the espresso martini is an elegant cocktail that is bold but satisfying. The wide availability of flavored vodkas also allows you to put your own tasty twist on the classic version. An orange vodka to add a hint of citrus, or vanilla for a sweeter touch can be all you need to take the drink in a different direction.
The resurgence of this classic '80s drink is also encouraging mixologists to get creative, switching out vodka for an alternative spirit, and Lisa Belczyk has put her own spin on it, too. "My personal variation (that I serve at my bar) adds an earthy and vegetal Mexican-inspired amaro with a bit of chipotle heat into the Espresso Martini for an unexpected cozy and warming take on this popular cocktail," she explains.
Campari
When we think of combining coffee and liquor, we tend to think of hot coffee, but there is absolutely no reason you can't upgrade your iced coffee in the same way. The bold Italian liqueur Campari can add a refreshing twist to your summer chilled coffee, bringing citrus notes that complement it nicely. Campari usually features in the classic negroni cocktail, but pairing it with iced coffee will create an intriguing flavor profile that will appeal to those who enjoy bitter notes over sweet ones.
Of course, you can always add some sugar syrup — perhaps an orange flavored one to highlight the citrus — to take the edge of the sharp combination of campari and coffee. Whether you add some sweetness or relish in its delightful bitterness, this unique drink will make a daring choice to finish off the meal at your next dinner party. Serve with a twist of orange peel on the top for an elegant drink that will get your guests' taste buds dancing.
Grand Marnier
Brandy is a classic accompaniment to coffee, its smooth, subtle spiced flavor complementing the depth of the coffee beautifully. If you enjoy brandy, but want to upgrade your coffee in a more unique way, try adding some Grand Marnier instead. A combination of cognac and orange liqueur,it has a wonderful spectrum of flavors ranging from sweet to refreshing.
To make this cocktail a bit more dessert-like, you can make it in a similar way to an Irish coffee. By topping the coffee and Grand Marnier mixture with a layer of lightly whipped cream, you can balance the flavor and add a luscious texture to the drink, making it a delicious after dinner treat. Dust with some cinnamon or nutmeg to enhance the sweet notes further.
If you are a brandy fan looking for an upgrade to your usual liquor coffee, or just feeling adventurous, adding Grand Marnier to your coffee will not disappoint. Whether you serve it to a dozen guests or just enjoy slowly sipping in peace, this drink is one you are likely to return to again and again.