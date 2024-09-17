Underrated Liquors To Splash In Your Cup Of Coffee

Taking the first sip of hot coffee in the morning is a joy that is hard to match, the warmth spreading from your tastebuds to your whole body, helping to coax you into starting a new day. Later in the day, however, the same cup of joe can feel a bit lacking, and adding a splash of something interesting may help make it more inspiring.

Adding liquor to coffee is not a new concept, and the popularity of Irish coffee is testament to how well it works. However, there are countless other liquors out there besides whiskey that can add an intriguing element to your coffee, and they are just waiting to be explored.

To help you navigate the world of coffee cocktails, I spoke to Lisa Belczyk, beverage manager at Lucky Sign Spirits, who has shared her favorite liquors to add to coffee and how to use them to craft delicious, creative drinks. From fruity liqueurs to bold spirits, these liquors will transform your usual coffee into a delectable grown-up treat.