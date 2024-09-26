When Choosing A Midnight Snack, Bobby Flay Goes For A Breakfast Favorite

Chances are, you're not going to beat Bobby Flay when it comes to food opinions. He's one of the most notorious names in cooking as Food Network royalty, earning several Daytime Emmy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Author, James Beard Award recipient, four-time restaurateur, and fierce competitor, Flay's always up for a challenge — and for a midnight snack, too. His go-to? A delicious New York bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.

Before he attended the French Culinary Institute and made a name for himself, Flay was like any other New Yorker. He still manages to keep life simple by coming home to his beloved cats and humbly whipping up breakfast after dark. In an Instagram post for Misfits Market, he fondly recalls, "It's one of the things I grew up eating. You know, we'd go to our local deli, 24-hour, late-night situation, and get a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. You know, maybe after a couple of cocktails or something like that."

Flay has been making these sandwiches for years. In the sponsored social media post, he breaks down how to make the sandwich using fresh ingredients, and it's surprisingly simple.

