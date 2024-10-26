Here's How To Put A Mediterranean Spin On A Classic Hamburger
There's nothing quite like burger night — sitting down to a juicy hamburger on a stack of crispy lettuce, fresh tomato, and cheese, all nestled in a sesame seed bun. Hamburgers and backyard grills are a match made in heaven, though you can also make a great burger on a cast-iron pan. With plenty of options for toppings, meats, and mix-ins, there really is a hamburger for every occasion. But there's one cuisine few people consider taking inspiration from: Mediterranean. It's perfect for a burger night with a twist.
Mediterranean cooking features a lineup of green herbs like oregano, basil, rosemary, and thyme as well as warming, earthy spices like cumin and turmeric. Mediterranean dishes also feature spice mixes like the Middle Eastern za'atar (usually made of thyme, oregano, sesame seed, and lemon zest) and North African harissa (a chile-based sauce that often features spices like cumin, coriander, caraway seeds, onion, garlic, thyme, cayenne pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, ground cloves, and mint).
These aromatic spices accompany fresh cucumber and mint leaves paired with ingredients like feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, nuts, olives, and Greek yogurt alongside proteins like lamb, chicken, and fish. With such a wide variety of flavors, there are multiple ways to serve up a satisfying Mediterranean burger featuring ingredients from the region.
Creating a Mediterranean burger patty
Mediterranean-style hamburgers start in the same way as classic American hamburgers — with the meat that will make up your patty. Ground lamb will really set the stage for a Mediterranean meal. If lamb isn't your favorite, ground chuck with an 80-20 fat ratio is the American choice for beef burgers. But you don't have to limit yourself to red meat, either. Turkey, chicken, and pork burgers also provide a great base for a Greek-inspired take on a backyard burger.
But if you want to make an irresistible and undeniably Mediterranean-inspired burger, mix some extra seasonings into the meat patty. In addition to the classic salt-and-pepper combo, opt for Mediterranean spices like parsley, cumin, garlic powder, oregano, and paprika. Some recipes even mix cooked kale or spinach into the meat patties to sneak in some extra vegetables. Add finely chopped and roasted red peppers into the mix to infuse your burgers with color and Mediterranean flavors. Once you've seasoned your meat, take your Mediterranean burger a step further and stuff it with a mixture of feta cheese and classic Mediterranean flavors like lemon, roasted red peppers, diced onions, or herbs like oregano and thyme.
Serve it up with Mediterranean toppings and sides
Potentially the most fun and flavorful part of making a classic burger Mediterranean is choosing condiments that come from the region. Top your burger with feta cheese and sun-dried tomatoes or add cucumbers with fresh onion and tomato. If you're feeling adventurous, skip the romaine or iceberg lettuce and use arugula and a little fresh mint. Trade in your American cheese for feta crumbles and consider other toppings, like roasted red peppers or green, black, or Kalamata olives.
A homemade tzatziki in place of mayonnaise certainly adds a Mediterranean twist. The creamy, bright cucumber and Greek yogurt sauce is easy to make and features fresh herbs like mint and dill. Let your tzatziki sauce chill in the fridge ahead of serving your burgers for an extra flavorful meal. Or change up the flavor profile with a spicy harissa sauce or lemon pepper yogurt sauce.
You can even put a Mediterranean twist on your sides by making a tabbouleh salad or bacon-wrapped green beans. Or give your coleslaw a Greek upgrade with tzatziki. Add some oregano and red peppers to roasted potatoes or set out some hummus with pita bread for snacking while your irresistible Mediterranean burgers cook.