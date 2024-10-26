Here's How To Put A Mediterranean Spin On A Classic Hamburger

There's nothing quite like burger night — sitting down to a juicy hamburger on a stack of crispy lettuce, fresh tomato, and cheese, all nestled in a sesame seed bun. Hamburgers and backyard grills are a match made in heaven, though you can also make a great burger on a cast-iron pan. With plenty of options for toppings, meats, and mix-ins, there really is a hamburger for every occasion. But there's one cuisine few people consider taking inspiration from: Mediterranean. It's perfect for a burger night with a twist.

Mediterranean cooking features a lineup of green herbs like oregano, basil, rosemary, and thyme as well as warming, earthy spices like cumin and turmeric. Mediterranean dishes also feature spice mixes like the Middle Eastern za'atar (usually made of thyme, oregano, sesame seed, and lemon zest) and North African harissa (a chile-based sauce that often features spices like cumin, coriander, caraway seeds, onion, garlic, thyme, cayenne pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, ground cloves, and mint).

These aromatic spices accompany fresh cucumber and mint leaves paired with ingredients like feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, nuts, olives, and Greek yogurt alongside proteins like lamb, chicken, and fish. With such a wide variety of flavors, there are multiple ways to serve up a satisfying Mediterranean burger featuring ingredients from the region.