Yes, You Can Cook Radishes. Here's Why You Should
If there's one root veggie that deserves more love, it's the radish. Rich in vitamin C, folate, and B vitamins, they're as nourishing as they are beautiful and delicious. Their gorgeous rosy hue and peppery kick make them the perfect option for upgrading a sad charcuterie board, or livening up a grain bowl or salad. When pickled, they add a zesty crunch to sandwiches and herby potato salad. However, the best way to enjoy these tasty little root veggies may be to cook them.
It seems counterintuitive to apply heat to radishes, as roasting or sautéing them removes some of their signature crunch and sharp kick. However, these cooking methods also bring out radishes' natural sugars, mellowing their divisive bitterness and creating a tender, tangy side dish that may replace roasted potatoes forever. Roasted radishes also develop a toothsome texture — not quite crunchy, but far from mushy. Think fondant potatoes with a little zip.
Possibly the best thing about cooking your radishes (other than a creative way to use up extras) is that it's incredibly easy. Just slice them in half and sauté them in a little butter with salt and pepper or roast them after coating with olive oil and herbs. We recommend woody herbs like tarragon and rosemary, or spicy flavors like fresh-cracked pepper, horseradish, or even a pinch or two of wasabi powder.
Embracing roasted radishes
Mildly sweet, roasted radishes are the perfect way to elevate a wide range of dishes. You can pair them with everything from seared salmon to succulent whole roasted chicken. They also add zip and texture to veggie-based dishes like green beans amandine or a warm and comforting baked salad. If a rich, chilled panzanella is more your thing, let sautéed radishes cool before tossing them in a vinaigrette with your bread cubes and shredded parmesan.
If you're a little nervous about trying cooked radishes for the first time, try adding them to recipes where they blend into other flavors rather than standing out. A medley of roasted root veggies is perfect for this. Picture your radishes nestled in a blend of crisp russet potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, and parsnips tossed with lemon-infused olive oil and a sprinkle of Asiago cheese. Served alongside tender braised short ribs, this dish creates the perfect hearty cold-weather meal.
If you're a fan of candied sweet potatoes and carrots, you can also lean into radishes' natural sweetness by coating them in a sweet and tangy glaze. Brown sugar is traditional, but its heavy molasses flavor may overpower your radishes. Instead, stick to lighter flavors like honey or granulated sugar instead. Don't forget to add a splash of apple cider vinegar and a grind or two of white pepper to undercut the sweetness a bit.