Yes, You Can Cook Radishes. Here's Why You Should

If there's one root veggie that deserves more love, it's the radish. Rich in vitamin C, folate, and B vitamins, they're as nourishing as they are beautiful and delicious. Their gorgeous rosy hue and peppery kick make them the perfect option for upgrading a sad charcuterie board, or livening up a grain bowl or salad. When pickled, they add a zesty crunch to sandwiches and herby potato salad. However, the best way to enjoy these tasty little root veggies may be to cook them.

It seems counterintuitive to apply heat to radishes, as roasting or sautéing them removes some of their signature crunch and sharp kick. However, these cooking methods also bring out radishes' natural sugars, mellowing their divisive bitterness and creating a tender, tangy side dish that may replace roasted potatoes forever. Roasted radishes also develop a toothsome texture — not quite crunchy, but far from mushy. Think fondant potatoes with a little zip.

Possibly the best thing about cooking your radishes (other than a creative way to use up extras) is that it's incredibly easy. Just slice them in half and sauté them in a little butter with salt and pepper or roast them after coating with olive oil and herbs. We recommend woody herbs like tarragon and rosemary, or spicy flavors like fresh-cracked pepper, horseradish, or even a pinch or two of wasabi powder.