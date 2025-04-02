Given their widespread cachet in the world of fine dining, it's no surprise that oysters are in constant demand at restaurants and at home. Unfortunately, most of us cannot afford to buy and serve raw oysters on a regular basis, no matter how delightful they may be. That leaves us with the next best thing, which is canned oysters, which are better than the uninitiated might think and certainly number among the canned meats you should keep in your pantry.

Although there's certainly a right time to use fresh oysters, don't sleep on the ones that come in a can. For instance, canned oysters make a good chowder and they're instrumental in the oyster pancake, which is one of the easiest Chinese dishes to make at home. They're delicious on a seafood-forward charcuterie board, are good on crackers and toast, and offer a pâté replacement for pescatarians who don't eat the livers of land animals.

While some people enjoy canned oysters plain, others like to prepare them with a little more fanfare. Accordingly, here are 15 ways to elevate canned oysters and incorporate them into everyday eating.