The Right Time To Use Canned Oysters Vs Fresh

A fresh oyster is a thing of beauty. Whether slurped, fried, or grilled (oysters are unexpectedly succulent on the grill), the saline-mineral sweetness of the rich flesh can not be beat. And yet, there are canned and jarred shucked oysters just sitting there on store shelves. Why? In a sense, they're not really worth the lower price tag, since the canned versions are so different from the fresh, and pale in comparison when it comes to texture and mouthfeel. But the fact is, canned versions — plain or smoked — serve useful, delicious functions in a variety of dishes.

It's worth noting that the proper time to eat fresh oysters is any time. Shucked live, and as fresh as possible, they are the perfect appetizer with a little vinegar or a dash of hot sauce. They're also the best option when the brine is important, whether it's so they cook in their own juices in the oven or on the grill, or you're making oyster luges with Scotch whisky. Canned oysters, on the other hand, tend to work best when they're not the featured ingredient, or when you need a quick, easy way to upgrade an appetizer without heading to the fishmonger.