The Canned Seafood You Should Use To Make Convenient, Cozy Soups This Fall

When it comes time to make your cozy fall soups, there is an ingredient that's both convenient and that complements the flavors of typical fall soup vegetables that fill so many soup recipes. This ingredient also adds briny and earthy umami undertones to your soup. And what is the wonder ingredient? Oysters. Fortunately, with an abundance of canned oysters in your pantry, you'll never have to worry about having to shuck 'em or worry if they're fresh. Just open a can and drop them into your creamy soup as it bubbles on the stove.

Oysters are members of the mollusk family known as "bivalves." They and their clammy cousins have earned this name from their two half shells that are bound together on their backs. They can be found in both fresh and salt water.

As for how they taste ... that's determined by where the oysters were caught. Their environment determines their flavor. While most oysters taste briny, bivalves that come from the West Coast boast an elegant and pleasant taste that hints of melon and cucumber. On the other hand, oysters fished from East Coast waters take on a more seaweed-like flavor. Of the two, East Coast oysters sport a smoother and larger set of shells than their West Coast counterparts do.