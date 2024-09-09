12 Essential Taiwanese Dishes To Know, According To A Taiwanese Cook

If you're given to ordering Chinese food on a Friday night but have never tried to make it yourself, you're missing out. Although many Americans are daunted by the idea of making food from other cultures, Chinese food in general (and Taiwanese food specifically) is often simple to prepare, even when it involves lots of steps. Any enthusiastic chef would do well to introduce a taste of Taiwan to their kitchen.

Advertisement

Now, if you're feeling intimidated already, that's only natural. Learning a new cuisine can be challenging, and it does require you understand some new ingredients and techniques. But Taiwan's street-food-heavy food culture is delicious, says Vicki Chen, a Taiwanese native turned American with an inspiring cooking journey who we spoke to. It's also simple once you know what you're doing.

Accordingly, here's a quick look at why you should incorporate more Taiwanese food into your daily recipe roundup. Get ready to learn the most important ingredients, a few essential cooking skills, and some of the best recipes (plus a bonus) to try today.