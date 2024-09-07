12 Canned Goods That Aren't Worth The Price Tag

Canned foods have a lot of great things going for them. They're easy to store, have long expiration dates, and can be lifesavers for quick meals. Also, canned fruits and veggies are nutritionally on par with their fresh counterparts, retaining most of their vitamins and minerals through the canning process. However, not all canned goods offer good value for your money. Some are surprisingly expensive for what you get, and others simply don't compare to fresh options in terms of flavor or texture. In some cases, making a homemade version or opting for fresh ingredients can save you money while significantly improving the quality of your meals.

This isn't to say that all canned goods should be avoided — far from it. There are many canned items that are both cost-effective and high-quality. But for the purpose of this article, we're going to focus on certain canned goods that just aren't worth what they cost. Let's take a closer look at canned goods that you might want to reconsider before tossing them into your shopping cart.