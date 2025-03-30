The 12 Best Pellet Grills, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pellet grills come in all shapes and sizes. Loved for their simplicity, versatility, and incorporated tech, wood pellet grills allow you to essentially set it and forget it, making them a convenient option for most. If you are new to the wonderful world of pellet grills and not quite sure how they differ from your standard outdoor cookers, that's okay. Instead of utilizing charcoal or gas, these backyard appliances use wood pellets and a fanning system (pellets gradually go from an internal hopper to the grill's fire pot via an auger). This makes for an easy-to-control cooking temperature, simultaneously infusing food with a distinctive and mouth-watering flavor.

With such a grill at your disposal, you can consistently roast, smoke, bake, barbecue, and sear your favorites practically with the touch of a button in no time at all. Plus, these handy backyard cookers allow you to create virtually whatever smoke-based flavor profile you can dream up. If you are looking for a great way to grill or cook up some quality eats this spring and summer, you should absolutely invest in a pellet grill. To help, here are the 12 best pellet grills on the market right now, according to reviews.