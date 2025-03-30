The 12 Best Pellet Grills, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pellet grills come in all shapes and sizes. Loved for their simplicity, versatility, and incorporated tech, wood pellet grills allow you to essentially set it and forget it, making them a convenient option for most. If you are new to the wonderful world of pellet grills and not quite sure how they differ from your standard outdoor cookers, that's okay. Instead of utilizing charcoal or gas, these backyard appliances use wood pellets and a fanning system (pellets gradually go from an internal hopper to the grill's fire pot via an auger). This makes for an easy-to-control cooking temperature, simultaneously infusing food with a distinctive and mouth-watering flavor.
With such a grill at your disposal, you can consistently roast, smoke, bake, barbecue, and sear your favorites practically with the touch of a button in no time at all. Plus, these handy backyard cookers allow you to create virtually whatever smoke-based flavor profile you can dream up. If you are looking for a great way to grill or cook up some quality eats this spring and summer, you should absolutely invest in a pellet grill. To help, here are the 12 best pellet grills on the market right now, according to reviews.
Best for Beginners: Traeger Tailgater
For people who are ready to try out pellet grills, the Traeger Grills TFB30KLF Tailgater is a nice option for beginners. Not only is this electric wood pellet grill portable and easy to use, but it is also extremely versatile thanks to its many cooking methods. Currently priced at $479.99, the Traeger Tailgater is perfect for grilling, baking, smoking, braising, roasting, and barbecuing. What's more, this particular pellet grill comes equipped with folding legs, has a sleek and compact design, and can cook up two whole chickens, multiple racks of ribs, and around a dozen or so flame-grilled burgers at the same time. This makes it an undeniably wonderful addition to any outing (tailgating or otherwise).
As a whole, verified purchasers of the Traeger Tailgater are happy with this entry-level portable cooker. With its quality construction, oven-like temperature control, added flavor, and overall functionality, people have no trouble at all popping this lightweight model into their trucks and camper vans so they can enjoy a tasty, hassle-free meal in the great outdoors. Customers also noted that product assembly was straightforward, their food cooked evenly every time, and that this grill's cool-down function was an added bonus. That said, the Traeger Tailgater does have a few minor drawbacks, as some people wished the folding legs were more user-friendly and that the grill timer was a little more reliable.
Best for Pros: Traeger Ironwood XL
Alternatively, grill masters and self-proclaimed backyard chefs who are looking for the best of the best should definitely consider the Traeger Grills Ironwood XL Electric Wood Pellet Grill. This extra-large unit is available for roughly $1,999.95 and promises incredible temperature control, superior flavor, WiFIRE tech, a meat probe, multiple cooking methods, and more. With an easy-to-clean grease and ash keg, access to the Traeger App, plus remarkable grill quality, the Traeger Grills Ironwood XL is definitely worth the higher price tag.
According to reviews, the Traeger Grills Ironwood XL is well-made, quick to assemble, and great for everyday use. Regardless of whether you are craving burgers, roast beef, or brisket, this sizable cooker can easily get the job done. Verified purchasers love how durable this particular Traeger model is and are impressed with its precision features, such as the pellet sensor, as well as its pop-and-lock rail. Overall, customers rave about the Traeger Grills Ironwood XL. However, the grill thermometer accuracy is not the best on this specific Traeger model, either — but if you do not mind investing in a separate thermometer, then this is the pellet grill for you.
Best for Searing: Weber SmokeFire EX4
If you love the versatility of pellet grills, but prefer an unparalleled sear most of the time, the Weber SmokeFire EX4 (second generation) is the way to go. For a little over $1,100, this top-notch searing and smoker pellet grill can be yours. With flavorizer bars, a large-capacity hopper, incorporated smart grilling tech, and grill-to-smoker proficiency, the Weber SmokeFire EX4 is revered by the majority of customers.
Users of the Weber SmokeFire EX4 adore this particular outdoor cooker's many features, including its smoke boost function, effortless searing capabilities, ability to reach 600 F in mere minutes, and ease of use. An all-around value for the money, the Weber SmokeFire EX4's app also makes cooking a breeze since you can control the temperature and time and automatically shut off the grill from your phone. In terms of drawbacks, the Weber SmokeFire EX4 does have a few tweaks that verified purchasers would like to see in future generations, like having glow or burn plugs with a longer shelf life. If you are okay with the occasional required maintenance, however, this pellet grill is arguably a quality buy.
Best Portable: Z GRILLS 200A Portable Wood Pellet Grill
Not only is this one of the more affordable pellet grills on the market right now, but it is also one of the best portable options you can find. For under $250, the Z GRILLS 200A Portable Wood Pellet Grill is a lovely choice if you want to enjoy a wood-fired barbecue when you are out and about adventuring. Recognized for its convenience, lightweight construction, high-reaching temps, and fool-proof operation, this specific pellet grill makes a wonderful gift for the camper or explorer in your life.
With a decent number of glowing reviews, the Z GRILLS 200A Portable Wood Pellet Grill is noted as being ideal for the price, durable, and equipped with more than a few handy features. Clean-up is especially a cakewalk with this portable all-purpose grill. Moreover, verified purchasers highly recommend the Z GRILLS 200A Portable Wood Pellet Grill for beginners, pros, and everyone in between. In fact, there are only two caveats here. This outdoor cooker has a hard time achieving cooking temps over 450 F, so searing any food successfully is not likely, and the initial setup can be somewhat challenging.
Best Budget-Friendly: Pit Boss PB440D2
For a stationary pellet grill that is budget-friendly and top-rated, the Pit Boss PB440D2 Wood Pellet Grill 440 Series should be on your shortlist. Available for around $400, this outdoor cooker comes equipped with a decent-sized hopper, convection cooking, digital controls, a removable side shelf that doubles as a serving tray, and more. Not only can the Pit Boss PB440D2 help you cook up an amazing meal, but it can also sear and reach temps up to 1000 F.
Users of this budget-friendly Pit Boss pellet grill highlight its quality construction and how easy this model is to assemble. More than a few verified purchasers have also noted that the Pit Boss PB440D2 offers the most bang for your buck thanks to its smoker and grilling capabilities. Nevertheless, some customers were not thrilled with the included thermometer or the overall height of the actual grill. If you are a shorter grill master and have your own thermometer on hand, this will be a great addition to your cooking arsenal.
Best Mid-Level: Traeger Grills Pro 575
If you are somewhat of a seasoned griller but not quite ready for the big leagues yet, the Traeger Grills Pro 575 is a nice mid-range option when it comes to pellet grills. Available in black or bronze, Traeger's Pro 575 has a price range of $700 to $799, depending on the chosen finish. Beautifully constructed with alloy steel and equipped with all the essentials, including WiFIRE tech, this specific pellet grill is perfect for family dinners outdoors.
Verified purchasers of the Traeger Grills Pro 575 frequently praise this backyard cooker's overall operation, its multifaceted barbecuing capabilities (from grilling up pizzas to ribs and more), its user-friendly mobile app, and all-around value for the price. Many people gifted this particular Traeger model to the backyard cook-out lover in their life and have little to no complaints. That said, a few users had hope for better results when using the smoker function with this notably powerful pellet grill. However, most customers still raved that this mid-level cooker was a nice addition to their family gatherings all the same.
Best for Feature Lovers: Recteq Pellet Grill RT-B380X Bullseye Deluxe
Yet another top-notch wood-fire cooker on the market right now is the Recteq Pellet Grill RT-B380X. Here, you can have all the features — a larger cooktop, dial-in digital control steel-coated cooking grids, auto-start and -shut-off functions, an 18-plus pound hooper, WiFi capabilities, PIDM Algorithm precision cooking, a thermometer many seem to love, and more — for just under $800. Noted as being quick to assemble, a great smoker, a phenomenal grill, and easy to clean, this Recteq model is a smart choice for grill masters who want impeccable wood-fired flavor along with all the bells and whistles.
The majority of reviews for the Recteq Pellet Grill RT-B380X point out how impressive this outdoor cooker is, how great it is for frequent use, and how well it grills, smokes, and sears. This particular pellet grill easily reaches temperatures of up to 1000 F and has some serious control when it comes to cooking flavorful eats. The one drawback with the Recteq Pellet Grill RT-B380X appears to be that its uniquely-shaped lid could be sturdier for some. Even so, this decked-out pellet grill still comes highly recommended.
Best Splurge-Worthy: Recteq Flagship 1100
Customers ready to splurge on their next wood-fire cooker should take a look at the Recteq Flagship 1100 pellet grill. Currently on sale for about $1,200, this heavy-weight Recteq is exceptional when it comes to searing, smoking, grilling, and even dehydrating food. Thanks to its temperature control accuracy, ability to cook non-stop for 40-plus hours, extra-large cooking surface, and premium construction, the Recteq Flagship 1100 offers an unparalleled cooking experience.
According to reviews, this WiFi-enabled outdoor cooker is a serious contender that does not disappoint and can effortlessly whip up ample food for large parties. Easy to put together, operate, and clean, the Recteq Flagship 1100 is definitely durable and comes with a comprehensive industry-leading warranty and great customer service — both of which you will likely never need to use. In terms of downsides, the Recteq Flagship 1100 can be a little tricky to start, but once you get the hang of it, delicious eats are in your future.
Best Value: Camp Chef Woodwind Pro 36
Depending on the retailer, you can snag the Camp Chef Woodwind Pro 36 Pellet Grill for somewhere around $1,500, which is undoubtedly a steal. This outdoor kitchen on wheels comes with complete sidekick compatibility, WiFi tech, plus quality smoking and grilling capabilities. As far as this particular Camp Chef model goes, this is yet another sizable wood-fire cooker that can feed a large crowd and is easy to use.
With its latest upgrades — including a high-tech smoke box that works with different size wood (pellet, chunk, and chip) as well as charcoal — verified purchasers are happy with this game-changing grill's operation. This is especially the case when it comes to cooking up brisket and infusing all kinds of cuisine with rich smokey flavor. Most users who own the Camp Chef Woodwind Pro 36 have nothing but great things to say — from unboxing and initial setup to its new features and functions. Here, minor issues like the quality of the meat probe and prolonged cook time were mentioned. Overwhelmingly, though, customers were confident about heading into grilling season with this smoker/grill at their disposal. If you are already a fan of Camp Chef grills, you will feel right at home with this specific model and what you are getting for the price.
Best Traditional: Traeger Grills Pro 780 Pellet Grill
Traeger Grills enthusiasts who are interested in quality construction, traditional wood-fire cooker capabilities, a decent size grilling area (that is slightly bigger than the 575 Series), and WiFIRE tech with smart app connectivity should consider the Traeger Grills Pro 780 Pellet Grill. Available for $999.99, this multi-purpose pellet grill can do it all, including roasting, braising, and baking. Not only is the Pro 780 by Traeger user-friendly, but it is also ideal for smaller patios and more intimate gatherings.
Those who purchased the Traeger Grills Pro 780 highly appreciated the more expansive cooktop while still being able to enjoy the many wood-fired grill features, such as being able to reach those low smoking and high searing temperatures that Traeger is known for. Unsurprisingly, the meat probe was noted as needing to be calibrated since it was off by several degrees. If this is not your first pellet grill, though, you already know the included thermometer is not always the best way to gauge readiness — you should opt for using a separate meat probe or thermometer.
Best Compact: Pit Boss PB550G Wood Pellet Grill
Speaking of smaller patios and outdoor entertaining spaces, the Pit Boss PB550G Wood Pellet Grill is an excellent choice if you do not have a lot of room to grill or smoke this season. With just the right amount of cooking surface and a folding front shelf, the Pit Boss PB550G is small but mighty. Thanks to its 16-pound hopper, capacity to reach temps of 500 F, and slide-plate flame broiler (for both direct and indirect cooking), this specific Pit Boss model is one of the best compact options around.
Verified purchasers of the Pit Boss PB550G have been elated with this compact cooker's grilling, searing, and smoker functions and would buy this pellet grill again. Several customers also noted that, when faced with buying this Pit Boss model or a comparable model from another brand, they opted to go with Pit Boss because its recent upgrades are next-level. Easy to use and with quick assembly, there seem to be no major issues with the Pit Boss PB550G, making this particular pellet grill a great gift for yourself or friends and family.
Best for Outdoor Kitchen: Coyote Built in Pellet Grill
The Coyote Built-In Pellet Grill is a high-end addition to any outdoor kitchen. If you happen to have around $3,500 available to drop on this sleek stainless-steel cooker, then this quality built-in can be yours. Equipped with a dual auger, a smart pellet feed system, a 36-inch cooktop, a wind guard, and other helpful features for easy grilling and smoking meats outdoors, this pellet grill is truly in a league of its own. According to reviews, the showpiece works as promised and continues to get better with every generation made.
Overall, buyers of the Coyote Built-In Pellet Grill appreciate its detailed temperature control and multi-purpose function (you can grill, sear, smoke, slow roast, and bake). What's more, this outdoor kitchen grill has interior lighting, a digital touchpad, and a fairly accurate meat probe. Unfortunately, there are some drawbacks here, such as the lack of WiFi tech and the potential for pellet jams (which were common with the first generation). As long as you opt for a second or later version of the Coyote Built-In Pellet Grill, though, you can expect smooth sailing with this built-in buy.
Methodology
With help from the biggest names in wood-fire cookery and masters of the grill from far and wide, we were able to compile an in-depth list of the best pellet grills currently on the market. Each outdoor cooker extraordinaire mentioned above had a minimum of four stars on more than a few trusted retail sites. After spending time sifting through useful customer reviews and regular updates from verified purchasers, these are the top-rated wood pellet grills people would happily buy again and that you should definitely consider for your back patio, outdoor kitchen, RV/camper, or next adventure.