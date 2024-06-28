The Hack To Turn Any Grill Into A Smoker

A complete "backyard cooking set" often has two things: A grill for those beautifully charred thick steaks, ribs, or kebabs, and a smoker for slow-cooking something fragrant and tender like smoked pulled pork. Getting both, however, will put a serious dent in your wallet, especially if you're after the latest and greatest models. Here's the good news for the budget-minded pit masters out there: Your grill can also turn into a smoker in a pinch.

When you lay out the blueprint for a grill and a smoker side by side, you'll notice they share a lot in common. Both have a heat source, an air inlet, a main cooking chamber with grates, and a smoke stack. The key difference? In a smoker, the heat source is used to smolder wood chips, which will let off flavorful plumes of smoke that will slowly cook your food. Meanwhile, in a grill, the heat source has a direct hand in cooking the food.

So, if you can somehow mod your grill to smolder wood chips, it should be able to work like a smoker, too. Fortunately, that's totally doable — here's what you need to do.