Upgrade Your Lackluster Frozen Pizzas By Throwing Them On The Grill

On busy weeknights when you're short on time and energy, nothing beats a frozen pizza for a quick, crowd-pleasing meal. Yet, oftentimes quick and frozen can taste a bit underwhelming and mediocre. If you find your basic, oven-cooked frozen pie to be a little dull, try grilling it, instead. The intense heat of the grill will result in a delicious charred flavor and the perfect crispy crust, not to mention the cheese bubbles and melts flawlessly. As a bonus, grilling is also a great way to keep the heat out of the kitchen, which is exactly what you want on those hot summer nights.

While people have cooked pizza in wood-fired ovens for centuries to deliver a smoky flavor to their pie, grilled pizza is a newer concept, catching on in the 1990's. It's hard to pinpoint who grilled the first pizza, but George Germon, the late founder of long-standing Al Forno restaurant in Rhode Island, is often credited with popularizing grilled pizza. Germon discovered that grilling a pizza can deliver tremendous nuanced flavor, as much as a wood-fired pizza oven, and his customers agreed.

While you can also make mouthwatering pizza from scratch on the grill, you can save time by grilling a frozen pizza instead. With a few helpful tips you can upgrade your store-bought za into a charred, restaurant-worthy, pie in no time.

