The Meat Thermometer Mistake You're Probably Making And How To Fix It
Have you taken the temperature of your meat thermometer lately, making sure it is working correctly each and every time? A meat thermometer is not only important for knowing whether or not your steak has reached the ideal internal temperature for rare, medium, or well done, it also helps make sure your food is safe to eat. In order to kill off potentially harmful bacteria that can cause food poisoning, you need to make sure your meat has been cooked to the proper internal temperature. Even if your thermometer has been accurately calibrated by the manufacturer, dropping it, exposing it to extreme temperatures, or even normal wear and tear, can throw off its precision.
If you don't think you're getting the correct temperature for the meat your cooking, first make sure you are using your thermometer correctly. Testing your thermometer for accuracy is a pretty simple task. All you need to know is that water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Place some ice into a bowl or cup and add enough cold water so the ice doesn't float off the bottom, leaving a pocket of warmer water. Insert your thermometer and let it rest for 30 seconds to one minute — you don't want to leave it in so long that the ice starts melting and the water warms up. If your thermometer reads 32 degrees, then it is working properly.
Using boiling water to test a meat thermometer
You can do a similar test using water that has just been boiled, observing whether the thermometer reaches the same temperature as the boiling point in your location. Although the boiling point of water is technically 212 degrees Fahrenheit, it varies depending on altitude and atmospheric pressure. You also need to use distilled water to make sure there is nothing else interrupting the boiling point. Unless you know the precise boiling point at your location at a specific point in time, the ice bath is the best way to test your thermometer. You should conduct the test regularly, if not with every use.
Recalibrating — getting your thermometer to read accurately is simple if you're using an analog version, like the Rubbermaid Instant Read Thermometer. Use a pair of pliers to turn the nut underneath the dial and move it so it reads 0 degrees. Some digital thermometers, like the ThermoMaven F1 Turbo Pro, can be recalibrated but others cannot. You need to check the manufacturer's instructions or product description to make sure your thermometer can be reset or recalibrated with the push of a button. Otherwise, be prepared to do some math by deducting or adding the number of degrees the device is off from the final temperature of your meat.
Whether you're cooking something low and slow, like a brisket, or hot and fast like hamburgers on the grill, having an accurate meat thermometer is essential for making sure your food is safe and just the way you like it.