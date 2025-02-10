The Meat Thermometer Mistake You're Probably Making And How To Fix It

You can do a similar test using water that has just been boiled, observing whether the thermometer reaches the same temperature as the boiling point in your location. Although the boiling point of water is technically 212 degrees Fahrenheit, it varies depending on altitude and atmospheric pressure. You also need to use distilled water to make sure there is nothing else interrupting the boiling point. Unless you know the precise boiling point at your location at a specific point in time, the ice bath is the best way to test your thermometer. You should conduct the test regularly, if not with every use.

Recalibrating — getting your thermometer to read accurately is simple if you're using an analog version, like the Rubbermaid Instant Read Thermometer. Use a pair of pliers to turn the nut underneath the dial and move it so it reads 0 degrees. Some digital thermometers, like the ThermoMaven F1 Turbo Pro, can be recalibrated but others cannot. You need to check the manufacturer's instructions or product description to make sure your thermometer can be reset or recalibrated with the push of a button. Otherwise, be prepared to do some math by deducting or adding the number of degrees the device is off from the final temperature of your meat.

Whether you're cooking something low and slow, like a brisket, or hot and fast like hamburgers on the grill, having an accurate meat thermometer is essential for making sure your food is safe and just the way you like it.