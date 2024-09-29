Hacks That Will Change The Way You Grill Food Forever

Giving your grill and other tools a once-over before your first planned use is the best way to prepare for your grilling session by making sure everything is in working order. The last thing you want is to find out that a part needs to be replaced on the day of.

Advertisement

"Be sure to get your grill or smoker out prior to your first cook and fire it up," advised John McLemore and John McLemore Jr., the father-son duo behind the bestselling cookbook, "Gather & Grill." "Ensure everything is working. Don't wait until your first cookout to realize you may need something for your grill."

Use this time to gather up your grilling tools as well, including tongs to grab and turn your meat, and foil to protect more delicate items. If you are a fan of plank grilling, consider stocking up on your favorite wood planks at the start of the season so that you are always ready to go.