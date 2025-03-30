What To Eat And Drink At Coachella 2025: The Ultimate Guide
The food and drink offerings at music festivals have gotten better and better over the past decade, and Coachella really led the way in that. Coachella's food lineup has been as highly anticipated as the music lineup, featuring popular restaurants and unique collaborations. Because of its proximity, Coachella will naturally feature many restaurants from Los Angeles, but the lineup goes beyond that. Chefs and bar teams from Arizona and New York City travel to the desert to feed hungry and thirsty festival-goers.
There will be several food spots throughout Coachella, including Terrace North, Terrace South, and Indio Central Market. There are VIP-only areas, as well, such as the 12 Peaks VIP Area and the VIP Rose Garden that feature exclusive vendors. In addition to these, there will be hidden bars scattered throughout the festival, a craft beer barn and more. The food vendors will be spread out throughout the festival grounds, so no matter which stage you're heading to for the next performance, you will never be too far from food and drinks. To help plan your festival eating, here are the fourteen hottest food and drink lineups you should check out this year.
Le Burger from Camphor
Michelin-starred Camphor from Los Angeles may be known for its French food, but it also has a very popular burger that originally started on its bar menu and eventually made its way onto the restaurant's main menu. Many consider it one of the best burgers in LA. Camphor is bringing its famous burger, dubbed Le Burger, to Coachella again this year. Camphor has been popping up at Coachella for the past couple of years, and the burger has been very well received.
Camphor's Le Burger is made with a patty that is a mixture of Wagyu brisket, chuck, short rib, and some duck meat. It's topped with melted Gouda cheese, some remoulade, all sandwiched in between a brioche bun. If that's not decadent enough, the brioche buns have been brushed with duck fat. In addition to the burger, Camphor will also be serving a "high-low" dish of chicken nuggets topped with some caviar. You can find Camphor at the 12 Peaks VIP Area, so unfortunately, GA ticket holders can't partake (unless they can find a VIP friend to slip them one).
Four-course dinner at Outstanding in the Fields
For those who can afford the splurge, sitting at the iconic communal table at Outstanding in the Fields is the perfect way to refuel after a long day of performances. Outstanding in the Fields is known for its off-grid dinners, set on long communal tables, and its focus on locally sourced ingredients. Returning to Coachella for its tenth year, Outstanding in the Fields will be offering a four-course prix fixe dinner at the VIP Rose Garden, prepared with local produce from Coachella Valley.
The dinner series will feature a different chef every night of the festival. For 2025, the chef lineup includes James Beard finalist Tara Monsod from San Diego, Top Chef Silvia Barban from New York City, Diego Argoti from Los Angeles, and more. Dinner starts at 6 pm each night and costs $350 (the price includes a welcome cocktail, plus beer and wine). It also includes all-day access to the VIP Rose Garden, where you can find some VIP-exclusive food vendors (plus, it's a nice place to take a break.) For those planning to attend one of these dinners, keep in mind that tickets must be purchased in advance, and they might sell out early.
A scoop of McConnell's Ice Cream
Let's face it: The desert in mid-April can get pretty hot in the afternoon, and you'll want something to cool you down at some point (maybe multiple times). Thankfully, there will be quite a few booths at Coachella offering cold or frozen treats, including McConnell's Fine Ice creams. This ice cream brand started in Santa Barbara, California in 1949 but has now expanded to Los Angeles, San Diego, and more.
Known for its creamy ice creams, this isn't McConnell's first Coachella run. The flavors it's bringing this year remains to be seen, but as in past years, you can expect to see some dairy-free options. You can find McConnell's at Indio Central Market, which will house fifteen restaurants under one tent, including another cooling treat: Happy Ice. Afters Ice Cream and Oakberry Acai will also be around on the festival grounds for whenever you need a little something frozen.
Pizza collabs at Pizza Remix by Postmates
One of the great things about a major event at Coachella is the one-time collaborations that tend to happen just for the festival. This year, the delivery platform Postmates is bringing a pop-up called Pizza Remix to the General Admissions area of Coachella. What's cool about the Pizza Remix pop-up is that it will feature unique collaborations between Prince St. Pizza and other popular restaurants.
One of the collaborations will involve the chain The Boiling Crab, known for its Cajun seafood boils, while another will include a Caribbean-American spot from L.A. and James Beard Semifinalist Bridgetown Roti. We're not quite sure what these collab slices will end up being, but we're certainly excited to find out and taste them ourselves. These will likely be pizza slices with unexpected toppings you'll never find again. The pop-up will also have a multi-media component, so it's certainly worth stopping by for a slice and a photo-op. If you're looking for Prince St. Pizza's classic Spicy Spring pizza, though, you can find that over at the 12 Peaks VIP area.
Plant-based burgers from Monty's Good Burger
Festival-goers who stick to plant-based diets need not worry, as there will be food options available for them as well. Among them is Monty's Good Burger, one of the most popular vegan spots in Los Angeles that is said to be the plant-based version of the popular burger chain In-N-Out (Monty's even alludes to In-N-Out's secret menu with its Max'd Out Fries it's calling the "not-so-secret menu").
Monty's cheeseburgers are made with Impossible Burger patties and Follow Your Heart vegan cheddar cheese. In previous years, Monty's also brought its soft serve ice cream to provide some chill treats. In addition to burgers, fries, and soft serve, this year the burger spot also promises new offerings with Good Boy Matcha by Monty and Monty's Dog House, which, of course, will also be 100% plant-based. You can find Monty's Good Burger inside Terrace North during the 2025 Coachella. Other food vendors, while not exclusively plant-based, will have plenty of plant-based options as well.
Espresso drink from Menotti's
Coachella goes on all day and night as the venue opens around 1 p.m. and stays open until 1 a.m., so you're going to need some caffeine to keep you going. Worry not, though, as there will be a few places where you can get caffeinated. One of L.A.'s favorite coffee shops is Menotti's, which will be brewing at the 12 Peaks VIP Area. Menotti's will be serving up espresso drinks, which we will all need because, after all, espresso has more caffeine per ounce than coffee.
Menotti's is one of the long-time food vendors at Coachella as this will be its eighth year serving up coffee at the festival. In previous years, the coffee shop has served both hot and iced coffee drinks as well as matcha lattes. It also usually has a special drink created just for the festival. Outside of the VIP area, you can grab coffee at Everbloom Coffee which will hold up the fort over at Indio Central Market.
Tijuana-style tacos from Tacos 1986
What is a Southern California festival without tacos, right? Tacos 1986 is bringing some Tijuana-style tacos to the desert. Tacos 1986 started as a taco stand in Los Angeles and, within a few years, grew to a mini-empire with multiple locations around Southern California. It will also soon open its first location in New York City.
The main thing to get at Tacos 1986 is the Tijuana-style, flame-grilled carne asada tacos or the El Perrón, which has crispy cheese grilled onto one side of the flour tortilla. The taqueria also offers chicken as well as mushrooms for the vegan customers. At Coachella, Tacos 1986 will be setting up shop inside the 12 Peaks VIP Area. For those without VIP access, you can grab tacos from Kogi or its new concept Tacos Por Vida over at Indio Central Market. You can also get birria tacos from The Goat Mafia in the general admissions area.
Bagel sandwiches at Yeastie Boys
Yeastie Boys actually debuted at Coachella before it even had a real shop. Its founder, Evan Fox, started making and selling bagels out of his apartment in 2014. He served his bagels at Coachella that year and it was only later that year that Yeastie Boys rolled out its first food truck. The bagels have been a fixture at Coachella since then and they're back again in 2025.
While we don't know yet what kind of bagel sandwich (or perhaps it won't even be a sandwich) Yeastie Boys will be bringing to the festival, we do have some clues. On its Instagram account, Yeastie Boys teased a photo of what looks like a pizza bagel complete with curly pepperoni. The caption reads, "R&D for @coachella." I think it's safe to say we will see a version of this at the festival. Yeastie Boys will be parked over at the camping area, but anyone with a festival wristband can head over there to purchase food.
Sandwiches from All'Antico Vinaio
The legendary All'Antico Vinaio from Florence is known for its sandwiches made with freshly baked bread and typical Tuscan ingredients. The brand has been opening sandwich shops around the United States lately, including in California and Las Vegas, and it's also popping up at Coachella. Italian sandwiches seem like the perfect quick meal. It's handheld, so you can easily grab it on the go, and since it's mostly cold cuts, you don't need to worry about eating it while it's hot.
All of the sandwiches at All'Antico Vinaio are made with schiacciata bread, a type of thin bread that is crunchy on the outside yet soft and airy inside, which makes it one of the best breads for Italian sandwiches. Though we're not sure which ingredients All'Antico Vinaio will bring to the festival, the sandwiches typically consist of pecorino, truffle cream, porchetta, and more. You can find these sandwiches at the Indio Central Market during the festival.
Goat birria at The Goat Mafia
A taco trend that has been taking over California (and beyond) is birria, and one of the best birrieria in Los Angeles is The Goat Mafia. As the name suggests, the birria at The Goat Mafia is strictly made using goat meat. The recipe is a recipe that has been closely guarded for over 100 years, passed down through generations of chef Juan Garcia's family in Jalisco, Mexico. Juan Garcia is the fourth generation birriero in the family.
The Goat Mafia started as a pop-up in Compton before eventually opening up a booth at Smorgasburg. Garcia later collaborated with fellow Smorgasburg vendor Saucy Chick, opening Saucy Chick Goat Mafia in Pasadena that serves both birria tacos and Indian-Mexican fusion eats. Garcia is bringing The Goat Mafia's famous goat birria to Coachella again this year. If the offerings remain the same as last year, customers will have the option between a plate of three tacos or a birria quesadilla, both served with consommé. Last year, The L.A. Times called The Goat Mafia's birria quesadilla with consommé as "the best food option at Coachella" so you don't want to miss it this year.
Wagyu smashburgers from Burger She Wrote
Smashburgers may have been invented in the 1960s, but it only started becoming a trend in the 2000s. These days, though, there's no denying the popularity of the crispy burgers with so many smashburger shops opening up all over the country. Burger She Wrote is one of the most trendy smashburger spot in Los Angeles that has gone viral on social media. The burgers are made with 100% American wagyu beef from Snake River Farms and it's served on Kings Hawaiian buns.
The burger joint can also count many celebrities as fans, including Benny Blanco, Seth Rogen, and Jack Black. Towards the end of the night, after a day of partying and drinking, a smashburger is bound to hit the spot. Head over to Terrace South to try this viral smashburger yourself. Burger She Wrote will be slinging burgers there right next to The Boiling Crab.
Omusubi from Sunny Blue
Omusubi (sometimes known as onigiri) is a Japanese rice ball that is usually seasoned or filled with savory ingredients. The rice ball is then wrapped in a sheet of nori (dried seaweed). It's a great handheld snack and particularly easy to eat on the go without creating a big mess.
Sunny Blue claims to be California's first omusubi spot, having opened in Santa Monica back in 2010, and it's a great option to have at Coachella for that on-the-go eating. Each omusubi isn't that big, so you can grab two or three for a more filling lunch or just grab one for a quick mid-day snack.
Of course, while people in Japan commonly make canned tuna onigiri at home, Sunny Blue's omusubis are more involved. Its specialty menu includes omusubi filled with miso beef, chicken curry, or ginger pork. There are also vegetarian options made with eggplant chili miso, miso mushroom, or other toppings.
Agave cocktails at Mixteca by PDT
New York's famed speakeasy PDT (which stands for Please Don't Tell) had poured cocktails at Coachella before, but this year the team is bringing a preview of a brand new project. The team behind PDT is opening a new agave-focused bar in New York's West Village called Mixteca soon, and Coachella-goers will get an early taste of it at this year's festival.
Mixteca will debut at Coachella 2025 and in true speakeasy style, this agave oasis will be hidden in plain sight at the festival, so keep an eye out for the entrance. While the cocktail menu isn't released yet, you can be sure there will be some refreshing tequila and mezcal drinks to help beat that desert heat. Other bars that will be hidden at Coachella include Golden Hour and Tiki Bar. We can't tell you where exactly they will be, but finding it is part of the fun. Of course, the aptly named Craft Beer Barn will be pouring craft beers all day, but it will also host a craft cocktail bar called The Cabin.
Nonalcoholic drinks at The New Bar
There will be plenty of alcoholic drinks to go around at Coachella, from wine to cocktails to beers, but it seems like the festival organizers are well aware of the growing trend of the sober or sober-curious. In order to provide the right experience for sober festival attendees, Coachella will feature a bar focused on booze-free drinks curated by The New Bar. The New Bar is a booze-free bottle shop that has locations in West Hollywood, Venice, and San Francisco and it became Coachella's first non-alcoholic partner back in 2023.
The New Bar is returning to Coachella again this year with its bright red booth. Attendees can find many options for non-alcoholic wines, beers and ready-to-drink beverages at this bar. You can also find special, festival-inspired, non-alcoholic cocktails made with alcohol-free spirits. Other non-alcoholic drink spots at the festival include the juice bar #Juicebae over at Indio Central Market, and each food vendor may also offer some drink options.