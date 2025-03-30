What To Eat And Drink At Coachella 2025: The Ultimate Guide

The food and drink offerings at music festivals have gotten better and better over the past decade, and Coachella really led the way in that. Coachella's food lineup has been as highly anticipated as the music lineup, featuring popular restaurants and unique collaborations. Because of its proximity, Coachella will naturally feature many restaurants from Los Angeles, but the lineup goes beyond that. Chefs and bar teams from Arizona and New York City travel to the desert to feed hungry and thirsty festival-goers.

There will be several food spots throughout Coachella, including Terrace North, Terrace South, and Indio Central Market. There are VIP-only areas, as well, such as the 12 Peaks VIP Area and the VIP Rose Garden that feature exclusive vendors. In addition to these, there will be hidden bars scattered throughout the festival, a craft beer barn and more. The food vendors will be spread out throughout the festival grounds, so no matter which stage you're heading to for the next performance, you will never be too far from food and drinks. To help plan your festival eating, here are the fourteen hottest food and drink lineups you should check out this year.