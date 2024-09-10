The Best And Worst Of In-N-Out's Secret Menu

The West Coast-based burger chain In-N-Out started in 1948 and since then it has always had a very simple menu. Its loyal customers know that ordering at In-N-Out is all about the secret menu or "hacks," though. The secret menu is actually primarily modifications on existing orders. After all, they can only modify your order based on ingredients they already carry on hand.

The chain's willingness to do these modifications (as long as they don't get out of hand) helps its customers stay loyal. Even Anthony Bourdain said that he liked In-N-Out Burger. The chain is not without its critics, some people like Andrew Zimmern says that the chain is overrated, but I think it's unfair to compare In-N-Out to chains like Shake Shack when Shake Shacks' burgers cost twice as much.

At first glance, the menu at In-N-Out is just hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double-double (a double cheeseburger), fries, sodas and milkshakes. There are some hacks that are so well known they're listed on the company's website under "Not So Secret Menu." These include orders like protein-style, where the burger comes in a lettuce wrap instead of buns, 4x4 where the burger comes with four meat patties and four slices of cheese, and animal-style with mustard-grilled burger, grilled onions and extra spread.

Beyond these popular orders, though, there are other hacks or secret menu orders you can get at In-N-Out. Based on my personal experience, I've ranked these secret menu orders from best to worst. Note that I'm not including the popular ones I mentioned above in the ranking below.