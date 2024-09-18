Tired Of Making Goopy Sandwiches With Your Canned Tuna? Try Onigiri Instead

Tuna mayo (it sounds like one word in Japan) has been a popular onigiri filling in Japan since 1983. So, going from tuna sandwich to filled rice ball makes sense. The process is pretty simple: The key is sushi rice, the collective name for a number of different types of short-grained rice that's particularly sticky, thanks to amylopectin, a specific starch molecule. It packs nicely for the consistency and shape you seek.

For the filling, grab canned tuna, a dollop of mayonnaise, and a tablespoon of soy sauce. A spatula will help for spreading the rice (around a half cup_ over a large piece of plastic wrap. Once you've shaped the grains into a disc about 4 inches across and a quarter-inch thick, you can make a dimple in the center and fill it with a teaspoon or two of tuna mayo. In order to seal the tuna mixture inside, you'll want to top it with enough rice to cover. Only then can you gather up the plastic wrap to help with shaping. To shape, press the rice into an oblong ball or a thick triangle with flattened sides using your hands.

When cutting the nori, look to split the sheets in half along their embossed lines. With your seaweed laid out, you can stand a triangle of filled rice on its base, and wrap the nori up either side, folding corners like a present. Lightly moistening a corner of the nori will help it adhere. Alternatively, you can cut thin strips of nori to wrap the ball/triangle, or omit the step altogether. Eat now, or wrap it in plastic and refrigerate (but beware that the nori will quickly soften once in contact with the rice).

