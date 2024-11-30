One Of The World's Most Famous Hidden Bars Awaits Behind A Hot Dog Shop

Several decades after the end of Prohibition, enabled by the pesky amendment that aimed to eradicate alcohol but really just pushed it underground, speakeasies all over the country were thriving. Or, rather, thanks to the 1933 repeal that let hooch flow (legally) once again, speakeasy-style bars in the U.S. were thriving, especially in New York City. Angel's Share opened up a narrow staircase that led through a heavy wooden door in 1993. You had to have a secret telephone number to access Milk and Honey when it debuted in 1999, a quaint feature that became a nano-trend. Sadly, the former has relocated, the latter is closed, and plenty others from around the turn of the millennium have met similar fates. More, still, have come and gone in the intervening years, with varying levels of credibility. However, featured on our list of dining destinations to eat (or drink) at in New York City in a day is PDT, situated beyond Crif Dogs on St. Mark's place in the East Village, which remains a stalwart of the speakeasy genre today.

Paradoxically famed for its location, PDT stands for Please Don't Tell. Everybody did, though, and it's known the world over that this 2007-established bar is still in operation down a few stairs and through the functional hot dog shop. That would be plenty hidden for a lot of supposed speakeasies, but PTD takes it even further with a stop in an old fashioned phone booth before you even glimpse the taxidermy, exposed brick, slatted ceiling, beautiful backlit bar, and fancy cocktails inside.