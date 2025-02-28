How Much Caffeine Is In A Shot Of Espresso Vs A Cup Of Coffee?

If you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop during your morning commute, trying to figure out which drink is going to hit you with the most caffeine possible, you might be inclined to go for an espresso (or any of the beverages made with it). After all, its dark, rich, concentrated flavor has to mean it has more caffeine, right? On an ounce-for-ounce basis, you'd be correct. Espresso has an estimated 63 milligrams of caffeine per ounce versus the 12 to 16 milligrams per ounce of coffee. But don't worry, you can still order that iced latte. The true amount of caffeine you consume depends on how the coffee is brewed and the size of the drink.

Both drinks start with coffee beans, but different beans have different amounts of caffeine. Arabica beans, the most popular bean used for both espresso and coffee, contain about half the amount of caffeine as Robusta beans, the second most popular bean. The amount of caffeine changes once the beans are roasted and ground. That's where the difference between coffee and espresso comes in. Espresso beans are roasted for longer and at a higher temperature than coffee beans. They also have a finer grind. Espresso is also brewed differently, using a hotter temperature and higher pressure. The brewing process helps extract the oils in the beans and gives espresso its unique, bitter taste –– helping it stand up against the foamed milk used for lattes and cappuccinos. It also means espresso is more concentrated than brewed coffee so there is more caffeine per ounce.