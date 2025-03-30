10 Ways To Incorporate Chocolate Into A Savory Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate: the cause of — and solution to — most of my problems. Kidding, but chocolate does play a big part in my life and my cooking. My 9-5 job is as the Marketing Manager for French Broad Chocolate, an artisan bean-to-bar craft chocolate maker in Asheville, North Carolina. Needless to say, I go home with a lot of leftover chocolate. Whether it hasn't passed quality assurances, is leftover from a photo shoot, or was a test batch, my kitchen is never in short supply of the good stuff. That being said, I've gotten pretty good at working chocolate into both sweet and savory recipes.

The folks I work with are all chocolate aficionados, but one of the most knowledgeable when it comes to really using chocolate is our head pastry chef, Sara Watson. She's been working as a professional chef since 2012, and she's had a serious passion for cooking since she was a child. Obviously, working with sweets and chocolate all day, she's had some opportunities to really experiment. As Watson explains: "I'd say the trick is finding the right balance within your dish. You have to be careful when choosing your chocolate not to go too sweet, but too much bitterness can also ruin a dish. It's important to use a light touch if you're just starting to explore using chocolate in savory food, and always taste your chocolate first." If you, too, are curious about adding a little dark, milk, or white chocolate, here are 10 ways to incorporate it into a savory dish.