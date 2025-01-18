The Classic Soda That Brings Depths Of Flavor To Your Chili
Is there anything more satisfying than a hot bowl of chili on a cold day? We don't think so. And while there are innumerable chili recipes out there, all containing an assortment of secret ingredients you likely have in your pantry, there's one that you probably never considered: Coca-Cola. That's right, this classic soda isn't just cool and refreshing on your palate after a spicy slurp of chili, it can also add remarkable depth of flavor to the bowl itself.
Coke's high acidity makes it an ideal meat tenderizer, which is why the most succulent steak is marinated in cola. Plus, the soda contains flavors such as vanilla and caramel, not to mention large quantities of sugar (the best stuff usually does) that not only complement the flavors of meat but, when cooked down, caramelize and add richness to sauce, which is why Coke also makes for a perfectly marinated beef bulgogi. (It's also why you want to use regular Coke, not the diet or zero-sugar versions.) It's the same premise that makes Cincinnati chili so special — the addition of either cocoa or cinnamon to add depth and a subtle sweetness. The flavor combo of sweetness and spice that works in bulgogi also can be the key to making a to-die-for pot of chili.
How to incorporate cola into your next batch of chili
While you can find any number of chili recipes that call for Coke (another cola would work, too), most of them consistently call for adding a cup of the beverage toward the end of the cooking process. In these versions, the Coke is poured in after the beans and spices have been added and the chili has simmered a while, melding the flavors together.
The timing is likely due to the Maillard reaction, which involves the heating of sugar to break it down, which can't happen until the chili reaches more than 300 degrees Fahrenheit, creating a toasty, caramelized flavor. Plus, the soda adds liquid to the chili; if added too soon, it could evaporate off, leaving your chili thicker than desired.
Ready to try it at home? Make some spicy slow-cooker beef chili or chorizo and beef chili con carne. While these recipes call for the addition of beef broth, consider replacing some of the liquid with the soda. For the slow-cooker version, remember that the appliance traps moisture inside, meaning you don't need as much liquid for cooking. Or, if you have a favorite chili recipe that you want to boost, substitute up to a cup of your usual liquid (such as broth, water, or even beer) with Coca-Cola; you might be surprised by how much you like it.