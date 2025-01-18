The Classic Soda That Brings Depths Of Flavor To Your Chili

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot bowl of chili on a cold day? We don't think so. And while there are innumerable chili recipes out there, all containing an assortment of secret ingredients you likely have in your pantry, there's one that you probably never considered: Coca-Cola. That's right, this classic soda isn't just cool and refreshing on your palate after a spicy slurp of chili, it can also add remarkable depth of flavor to the bowl itself.

Coke's high acidity makes it an ideal meat tenderizer, which is why the most succulent steak is marinated in cola. Plus, the soda contains flavors such as vanilla and caramel, not to mention large quantities of sugar (the best stuff usually does) that not only complement the flavors of meat but, when cooked down, caramelize and add richness to sauce, which is why Coke also makes for a perfectly marinated beef bulgogi. (It's also why you want to use regular Coke, not the diet or zero-sugar versions.) It's the same premise that makes Cincinnati chili so special — the addition of either cocoa or cinnamon to add depth and a subtle sweetness. The flavor combo of sweetness and spice that works in bulgogi also can be the key to making a to-die-for pot of chili.