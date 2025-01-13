How To Prepare Your Venison So It Tastes Less Gamey

Growing up in the Allegheny Mountains of Western Pennsylvania, I always looked forward to fall for two reasons: crunchy leaves, and deer-hunting season. Most years, my dad brought home an abundance of venison in a variety of forms for us to enjoy all winter, including ground meat for burgers or chili, and deer steaks for searing, stewing, and braising. My favorite was always venison jerky, which my father prepared himself, slowly drying marinated medallions of meat to flavorful perfection.

However, my mom has always been the culinary magician in the family, and she was the one who taught me the techniques for overcoming venison's gamey intensity as a main dish. The secret, she told me, was the right combination of fat, acid, and gentle heating. Venison is extremely lean and has a tendency to seize and become tough if it's heated too quickly. It can also become unpleasantly bitter. Cooked properly, on the other hand, venison becomes incredibly rich and savory.

The first step to preparing venison correctly is introducing it to an acid, like buttermilk or vinegar. The acids in a good marinade help tenderize meat and prevent it from seizing when cooked. Additional fats, such as bacon or butter, also help improve venison's texture while elevating it by bringing out its inherent earthy, lightly nutty undertones. Combine these preparation methods with a quick sear (medium is the highest you should go) or a few hours in your favorite slow cooker chili recipe to produce tender, juicy, and not-at-all-gamey tasting venison you'll remember for decades.