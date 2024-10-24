Marc Murphy's Top Tip For Cooking French Food

As a chef or home cook, you learn from your mistakes. Let's be real — unless you're an Iron Chef, you're probably not going to whip up a perfect coq au vin the first time. Marc Murphy echoes this sentiment. "First of all, if you're going to cook, you got to mess it up," he said. "If you're a brain surgeon, you might not want to f*** it up, but if you're cooking, you can screw it up and it's okay."

It's understandable if you want to start with something with less potential for error — classics like a French omelet may seem easy, but actually require a lot of technique. Murphy recommends beginning with a French soup to practice your knife skills. One option to start with is Julia Child's favorite, French onion soup. It's pretty easy to hide uneven chopping and slicing in a soup, making this dish a great choice for amateurs. A common base for many French dishes is a mirepoix, a blend of chopped carrot, celery, and onion. Try the brunoise cut for the mirepoix, which can be used as the base of soup, stew, sauces, and entrees.

Outside of soup, there are still plenty of French dishes that will help build up your confidence in cooking this cuisine. A vegetable-forward ratatouille gives you the opportunity for a lot of chopping practice. Potato dishes are also a good choice for something simple but always delicious; try creamy potatoes au gratin, or pommes persillade, cubed, seasoned, and sauteed potatoes.