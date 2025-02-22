The Specific Chocolate You Need For Your Mole

If you ask someone what is in mole sauce, you'll probably receive ten different answers. This particular sauce comes from Mexico, with over 50 varieties coming from numerous different regions around the country. No answer is necessarily wrong — some mole recipes call for 30 ingredients, while others have around 100. Either way, mole always features dried chilis, a diverse blend of spices, nuts, seeds, and sometimes dried fruit. One key ingredient in many recipes that contributes to the richness of the sauce is chocolate, particularly Mexican chocolate.

While chocolate is not a common ingredient included in savory dishes and sauces, in a mole sauce, it's not intended to provide sweetness. Instead, it helps impart a creamy, silky texture, and balance out some of the spicy and bitter flavors in the sauce. Mexican chocolate, which traditionally comes packaged as a disc shape, has a coarser texture and is less sweet than an average supermarket chocolate bar. It is typical to find spices in Mexican chocolate like cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, or chili.

When melted into the mole, Mexican chocolate dissolves easily and helps develop a velvety texture. The spices present in the chocolate naturally pair well with other hot ingredients in the sauce. The cacao in the chocolate adds depth of flavor, and the sugar is needed to enhance and balance the other spices. Mexican chocolate can be found in some grocery stores, in specialty Hispanic grocery stores, and online. Popular Brands on Amazon include Ibarra and Taza.